Former South Carolina receiver lands with ACC program on verge of national championship

Former South Carolina wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1, is heading back to his home state to play for the third school of his college career.

Jacobs committed to Miami (FL) on Saturday night, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

For Jacobs, this will be a homecoming of sorts for him since he’s a Fort Pierce, Florida, native and graduated from Vero Beach High School. He joins Miami (FL) at a good time, as the Hurricanes advanced to their first national championship game following a win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday.

Miami (FL) will face top-ranked Indiana on Monday, Jan. 19, looking to win its first title since 2001.

Jacobs spent two seasons at South Carolina from 2024-25. He played in nine games with four starts in his first year with the program and caught 12 passes for 181 yards with no touchdowns.

Then in 2025, Jacobs had his best season to date as he made six starts and caught 32 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He was South Carolina’s second leading receiver, only behind Nyck Harbor.

Jacobs had three games in which he went for over 100 yards, with his best performance of the year coming against Clemson, where he had 141 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Before South Carolina, Jacobs spent time at Florida State, where he caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown back in 2023.

Jacobs was one of two Gamecock receivers who entered the transfer portal, joining Brian Rowe, who also committed to a new school on Saturday. Rowe will head out west to UCLA with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Gamecocks have added two portal receivers this offseason, with Oklahoma’s Jayden Gibson and Purdue’s Nitro Tuggle set to join the program in 2026.