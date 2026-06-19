Former South Carolina right-hander returning to Gamecocks after a season away from program

After a year away from the program, Tyler Pitzer is coming back to South Carolina. The right-hander committed to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

Pitzer, who previously pitched at South Carolina from 2024-25, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Following the 2025 season, Pitzer entered the transfer portal and committed to Mississippi State, where he played this season. The former Cape Cod Pitcher of the Year had his best season, going 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 22 appearances with two starts. He struck out 38 batters and walked 16 in 30 innings of work.

Pitzer will be reunited with South Carolina pitching coach Matt Williams, with whom he worked under during his freshman year in 2024. In that first year with the program, he went 4-1 with a 4.74 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 21 walks in 43.2 innings.

The McDonald, Penn. native struggled in his sophomore season and was now coached by pitching coach Terry Rooney. He went 4-0 with a 6.99 ERA in 19 appearances with two starts. He struck out 32 and walked 28 over 28.1 innings.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Tyler Pitzer’s bio from Mississippi State Athletics

2026 D1Baseball Top 50 Transfer Pitchers (No. 19)

D1Baseball Top 150 MLB Draft College Prospect (No. 93)

2025 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

2025 Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year

SEC Freshman of the Week (March 25, 2024)

2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

2025 (Sophomore) – South Carolina

Made 19 appearances with a pair of starts for the Gamecocks … Had 32 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched … Was a perfect 4-0 on the mound with a save … Earned the win against Milwaukee (2/21), striking out eight in four shutout innings … Picked up a save in a win over Oklahoma (3/15), striking out six and allowing an unearned run in four innings … Earned wins in back-to-back appearances against Davidson (3/4) and Morehead State (3/7) … Had starts in wins over Presbyterian (4/1) and USC Upstate (4/8) … Pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball in earning the win over The Citadel (4/15) … Was named the 2025 Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year after playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the summer, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.34 ERA, 36 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 1/3 innings.

2024 (Freshman) – South Carolina

Made 19 appearances with six starts his freshman season … Went 4-1 with a 4.74 ERA and a save … Picked up 57 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched … Struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs in a win over Vanderbilt (3/24) … Picked up the save at Florida (4/13), striking out a pair in the ninth inning … Earned his first collegiate win, striking out five in three innings of relief vs. Belmont (2/23) … Had five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs in a win over Davidson (3/6) … Earned the win at USC Upstate (3/19), striking out a pair in two innings … Struck out four in three innings at Tennessee (5/16) … In an outing at Missouri (5/4), struck out five in 2 1/3 innings … Had three strikeouts in three innings in the SEC Tournament game vs. LSU (5/23).

High School

Was a 2023 WPIAL 5A All-Section 2 selection in 2023 … Earned All-Conference honors in 2021 and 2023) … Earned All-Region recognition in 2022 … Was 15-2 with 225 strikeouts in 109 innings pitched in his career at South Fayette … Perfect Game All-Atlantic Region First Team in 2022 and 2023 … Perfect Game Atlantic Region honorable mention in 2021 … Was the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by Perfect Game … Was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by Prep Baseball Report … Played summer baseball for US Elite National.

Personal

Born March 7, 2005 to TJ and Laura Pitzer … Has an older sister, Addison … Played basketball in high school as point and shooting guard … Enjoys fishing, golfing and hanging out with friends … Claims to be a talented juggler and whistler … Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.