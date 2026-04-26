Former South Carolina running back receives multiple mini-camp offers following 2026 NFL Draft

Former South Carolina Gamecock running back Rahsul Faision still garners NFL attention despite missing out on a selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The one-year Gamecock has received multiple rookie mini-camp invites following the draft. Faison’s offers include the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints, GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell reported Saturday.

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Faison’s wide-ranging collegiate career began with the Marshall Thunder Herd, where the then-18-year-old freshman grayshirted. After leaving Marshall, Faison briefly left football and enrolled in online courses at Lackawanna College during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Faison returned to football at junior college Snow College in 2021. However, he did not play. He returned to Snow College in 2022, where he rushed for 355 yards, including a 100-yard game against Garden City Community College.

He then transferred to Utah State, where he spent two seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his final season with the Aggies and earning All-Mountain West Conference honors.

The seventh-year back’s transfer to South Carolina was marred by controversy ahead of the Gamecocks’ season opener, as he spent the entire offseason petitioning the NCAA for a chance to play in 2025. A week before opening kickoff, the NCAA cleared Faison to play.

Through his lone season with the Gamecocks, Faison rushed for 470 yards on 96 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Faison rushed for only three touchdowns with the Gamecocks, scoring none after South Carolina’s lone conference win over Kentucky.

Before the draft, Faison participated in both the South Carolina Gamecocks Pro Day and the 2026 NFL Combine. Faison was one of four Gamecocks invited to the 2026 Combine, grading as one of the top running backs in vertical and broad jump. During South Carolina’s annual Pro Day, Faison ran a 4.60 40-yard dash time.

Faison’s accomplishments throughout his collegiate career include:

2024 Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference