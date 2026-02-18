Former UGA OL commit sets South Carolina official visit

Yet another class of 2027 offensive line target has set an official visit with South Carolina.

Albany (Ga.) Westover three-star IOL Kyson Mallard will see the Gamecocks on May 1, he posted on social media Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder committed to Georgia last September but decommitted from the Bulldogs last month.

Mallard, who took an unofficial to Florida State for a junior day late last month, has set an official visit to Louisville for May 29.

Mallard is the No. 450 overall prospect and No. 33 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 48 junior in the Peach State.

Irmo (S.C.) four-star OL Nate Carson and Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star OL Junior Saunders have also set official visits with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina offered Mallard in May of last year.