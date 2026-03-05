Former USC guard Devan Downey on being honored during home finale: 'It's still a good feeling'

South Carolina men’s basketball’s first victory over a No.1-ranked team was just over 16 years ago, and the star of that game returned to Columbia to be honored Tuesday night.

Devan Downey‘s jersey now hangs, not from the rafters, but in the concourse of Colonial Life Arena. It sits in the lobby trophy case at the arena.

Five former Gamecocks from the men’s program currently have their jersey retired. Those players are BJ McKie, John Roche, Alex English, Grady Wallace, and Kevin Joyce. No player from the 21st century has a retired jersey, but Downey is third all-time in program history in points per game.

“It would mean the world, it definitely would mean the world,” Downey said. “Just being recognized for the work myself, my team did, it’s still a good feeling.”

Downey, honored during a media timeout, said that while the decision to retire a jersey isn’t his to make, he considers it an honor to be recognized by the program in any capacity.

The Chester, SC, native played for the Gamecocks from 2007-10. Though Downey stands at just 5-foot-9, his performances for the Gamecocks made him feel a bit taller.

His most notable performance came against a Kentucky team starring Demarcus Cousins and John Wall on Jan. 26, 2010.

The Wildcats came into the game at Colonial Life Arena ranked first in the country and undefeated with a 19-0 record. But Downey poured in 30 points for the Gamecocks en route to a 68-62 upset victory.

Downey earned an All-American Honorable Mention distinction from the AP for his efforts in the 2008-09 season with the Gamecocks. He was also named First Team All-SEC in all three years with the program. In his South Carolina career, Downey averaged 20.2 points in 94 games, all of which he started.

Downey went undrafted following his collegiate career, but spent time across Europe playing in Croatia, France, Belgium, and other leagues overseas. While his most notable performance with South Carolina was because of his offense, Downey’s defensive mettle was his specialty.

As of 2025, Downey is 14th all-time in NCAA history with 342 career steals between his time at Cincinnati and the Gamecocks. His 277 steals with South Carolina are the most in program history, as well.

With several former collegiate players rejoining the NCAA ranks this season, Downey was asked if he would be interested in suiting up for the Gamecocks again.

“Oh yeah, I’m ready,” Downey said. “I might got about four more games on me.”

