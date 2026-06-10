Four South Carolina players place on Phil Steele All-American, All-SEC teams

Four South Carolina players found their names on Phil Steele’s preseason All-American and/or All-Southeastern Conference teams on Wednesday afternoon.

EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart and Defensive back/punt returner Vicari Swain were named Second Team All-Americans and First Team All-SEC. Nyck Harbor made Third Team All-SEC as a kick returner, and Fred “JayR” Johnson made Fourth Team All-SEC.

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Swain’s honor on the All-SEC and All-American teams comes for his punt returning. The redshirt junior finished the season with 19 returns for 302 yards and three touchdowns. His three scores tied the school’s single-season record, shared with Dick Harris (1971).

Additionally, Swain was one of two FBS players who returned three punts for a touchdown in the 2025 season. His return average of 15.9 placed him third in the SEC and seventh nationally. His 302 yards are the most since Ace Sanders’ South Carolina record 429 yards in 2012.

Stewart’s entry as a second-team All-American comes as no surprise, as well. The EDGE rusher closed the 2025 season earning second-team All-SEC honors and was an honorable mention on Steele’s All-America team at the end of the season.

The junior pass rusher totaled 33 tackles in his sophomore season at South Carolina and led the team in tackles for loss. Additionally, his 4.5 sacks placed him second on the team behind Bryan Thomas Jr.

Stewart’s third campaign as a South Carolina player will have many eyes on him as a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. But as of June, he remains sidelined with a severe back injury, sustained in the 2025 season.

Stewart is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, according to head coach Shane Beamer back in late April, and is expected to be back playing for the Gamecocks by September.

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Harbor is the lone Senior among Steele’s South Carolina honorees. His placement as a kick returner comes after a season that saw him take 11 attempts for a career-high 242 yards. However, he did not find the end zone as Swain did, having yet to score a “Kick Six” in his career at South Carolina.

The senior wideout took over kick-returning duties at the start of the 2025 season following the graduation of Juju McDowell. Both Swain and Harbor will be under the direction of new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley in the return room for 2026.

Johnson, meanwhile, takes his fourth-team All-SEC selection on the back of a career sophomore season. The rising junior stepped into a starting role in 2025 and totaled 67 tackles, placing third on the team. He also earned SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week honors in his first start as a Gamecock. The honor came after collecting a career-high 10 tackles and one interception against Virginia Tech.

Johnson returns to one of the more veteran-led rooms in South Carolina’s locker room for 2026, joined by junior Justin Okoronkwo and redshirt senior Shawn Murphy.

All three juniors, alongside the senior in Harbor, kick off their seasons on Sept. 5 against Kent State.