Four-star in-state receiver commits to South Carolina

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray has been to South Carolina over 10 times — he’ll be making the short trip to Columbia a lot more now.

The big-play wide receiver committed to the Gamecocks on Friday afternoon, giving South Carolina its third pledge in the class of 2027. Kelly-Murray announced the pledge on Instagram via @cfbalb.

“I’ve been going to South Carolina since my eighth-grade year,” Kelly-Murray told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in January. “They offered me early and I’ve been there over 10 times. Coach Beamer is building something there and I am very comfortable around the people. They are very high on my list.”

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Murray, who had originally planned to wait until the summer, chooses the Gamecocks over schools like Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Illinois, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina wide receiver coach Mike Furrey is his recruiter of record.

Kelly-Murray is ranked as the No. 360 overall prospect and No. 47 wide receiver nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings, checking in as the No. 9 player in South Carolina.

Rivals is even higher on him, ranking Kelly-Murray the No. 200 overall prospect and No. 29 receiver in the class.

As a junior at Summerville in 2025, Kelly-Murray totaled 72 receptions for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns (1,175 all-purpose yards), averaging 73.71 yards per game. He also added two interceptions and 10-plus tackles on the defensive side.

Kelly-Murray joins Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain and Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County four-star safety Jernard Albright in South Carolina’s recruiting class.