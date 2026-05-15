Four-star RB Brayden Tyson commits to South Carolina

It didn’t take new South Carolina running backs coach Stan Drayton long to break the Gamecocks’ slump in landing high school backs.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2027 four-star running back Brayden Tyson committed to South Carolina Friday, choosing Drayton and the Gamecocks over finalists Florida State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

“Coach Drayton develops guys and Coach Beamer keeps it real,” Tyson told Rivals Chad Simmons. “That is what South Carolina is about. I like what they’ve got going, and how the coaches have gotten to know me.”

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The son of former Georgia standout DeAngelo Tyson, the younger Tyson whittled his list down to those four programs from over 50 offers, including UGA, Georgia Tech, Miami, Texas, Tennessee, and Oregon, among many others.

Tyson, who took an official visit to South Carolina the weekend of May 1, had originally planned to take several other OVs but ultimately decided to shut down his recruitment and become a Gamecock.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Tyson is ranked the No. 23 running back and No. 301 overall prospect in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major recruiting media sites.

247Sports is highest on the bruising back, ranking him the No. 19 running back in his class.

With one season of prep ball left, Tyson has already had an incredibly productive high school career, rushing for over 1,000 yards three straight seasons.

He had his best season as a sophomore, rushing for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns on 209 carries (10.2 yards/carry).

Tyson is the ninth commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 class and the third to announce a pledge this week after Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston committed on Sunday and McKeesport (Penn.) four-star WR Javien Robinson announced on Tuesday.

South Carolina 2027 Commits

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright,

Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer

Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins

Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

McKeesport (Penn.) four-star WR Javien Robinson

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star RB Brayden Tyson