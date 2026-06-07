Four-star South Carolina commit flips to Florida State
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy class of 2027 four-star Jernard Albright flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State on Sunday, he told multiple media members, including On3’s Warchant.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder had been committed to the Gamecocks since Christmas but was in Tallahassee this weekend for an official visit.
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Albright is the No. 176 overall prospect and No. 12 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Maryland.
The Springfield, Ga. product originally played at Effingham County High School but is set to play for national power St. Frances for his senior year.
Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported a couple of months ago that the Seminoles were making a strong push to try to flip the long-time Gamecock commit.