Four-star transfer Kory Mincy commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has added a huge piece out of the transfer portal with four-star guard Kory Mincy committing to the Gamecocks on Friday.

Mincy, a 6-foot-2 guard from East Point, Ga., spent the 2025–26 season at George Mason, where he emerged as one of the team’s top contributors. He appeared in 33 games with 32 starts, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three. He also knocked down 68 three-pointers and added 35 steals.

According to metrics shared by the Beyond the Portal account on X, Mincy graded out strongest as a scoring option, posting a 74 in scoring efficiency (B-), while also showing solid athleticism (68, C+) and defensive ability (64, C+). His profile reflects a guard who can consistently produce while stretching the floor.

MORE: Transfer Portal Headquarters | Thursday portal intel | Target Watchlist

Before his time at George Mason, Mincy began his career at Presbyterian, where he developed into an all-conference caliber guard.

During the 2024–25 season, he earned All-Big South honorable mention honors and proved capable of delivering in big moments, including a 27-point performance at Colonial Life Arena, shooting 10-of-17 from the field. That outing not only highlights his scoring ability but also gives him familiarity with South Carolina’s home floor.

South Carolina worked to get Mincy on campus this week, and that visit ultimately led to his commitment. He chose the Gamecocks over other portal interest from Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Pittsburgh.

Mincy now becomes a key addition for Lamont Paris and his staff as they continue to reshape the roster through the portal. His ability to score at all three levels, combined with his experience, gives South Carolina a proven option in the backcourt heading into next season.

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