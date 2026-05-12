Four-star WR Javien Robinson commits to South Carolina: 'It came down to relationships'

Javien Robinson didn’t plan to commit this early, but once he figured out where he was going, he didn’t see any reason to wait.

The McKeesport (Penn.) High class of 2027 four-star wide receiver announced a commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

“It came down to relationships,” Robinson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The relationship with my family and the relationships I built with the whole coaching staff… that was the biggest thing that put South Carolina on top.”

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Robinson chose the Gamecocks over finalists Rutgers and Syracuse. He also holds offers from Miami, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida State, and Wake Forest, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is ranked the No. 400 overall prospect and the No. 57 wide receiver in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. 247Sports is highest on him, ranking Robinson the No. 33 receiver in his class.

Robinson was recruited to Carolina by receivers coach Mike Furrey. He’s the second wideout in the class, joining Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins.

“As soon as they saw my interest and I took the visit, they turned things up,” Robinson told Simmons. “Coach Mike Furrey has made multiple trips to see me, and that has meant a lot to me. He even went out of his way to show how much he valued and saw me on his wife’s birthday. He has shown me how South Carolina really wants me.”

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Robinson is the eighth public commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 class and the second to announce a pledge this week after Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston announced on Sunday.

“I thought I might wait it out, but if you know where you’re going, just get it done,” Robinson added. “If I commit, I’m shutting it down. I have locked in my commitment.”

South Carolina 2027 Commits

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright,

Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer

Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins

Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

McKeesport (Penn.) four-star WR Javien Robinson