Gamecock Bourbon Golf Tournament

On Saturday May 16th Gamecocks from all walks of life began filing in at the Historic Aiken Golf Club in Aiken, SC at 9 a.m. The Gamecock Bourbon Society was holding it’s 4th Annual Golf Tournament.

Silent auction tables were being filled with amazing donations that would go on to benefit South Carolina NIL and Stephen Garcia’s cancer battle. Teams began checking in and receiving they’re commemorative tumblers and golf tees, prepping for they’re 10:15 a.m. start. Paul Miles, the president of GBS, spoke to the crowd and then they were off!

Stopped by the Operations Building this morning and got some incredible stuff for our silent auction tomorrow benefiting @StephenGarcia’s battle.



We’ve got a bunch of incredible bottles to go along with Gamecock memorabilia and even a couple rounds of exclusive golf. Gamecock… pic.twitter.com/utJV6Vj76J — Gamecock Bourbon Society (@GamecockBourbon) May 15, 2026

Signed Wil Crowe Pittsburgh Pirates Jersey.

From former Gamecock Baseball players Wil Crowe, Jack Wynkoop, and Taylor Widner to Gamecock Football coaches Shawn Elliott, Randy Clements, and Luke Doty it was a who’s who of Gamecock Athletics. WR Nyck Harbor was playing in the tournament for his second time. He topped of his golf look with a Cocky Hospitality trucker hat.

A BBQ lunch was available when you hit the 8th hole. The 4-man teams also had beverages available to them via carts around the course. As teams returned to the clubhouse they had the opportunity to partake in a bourbon tasting and mingle to round out the day.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.