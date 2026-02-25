Gamecock softball rides big day from Tori Ensley to run-rule victory over Charlotte

South Carolina handled business against Charlotte on Tuesday, winning 10-1 in a run-rule rout. Head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard is now 2-0 against her former team.

The win puts South Carolina back on the right track after going 2-3 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend.

While she was grateful for her time in Charlotte, it was just another win for Chastain Woodard.

“Emotionally, for me, I’ve moved on a long time ago,” Chastain Woodard said. “So for us, it wasn’t about the people in the other dugout. It was about playing the game the way we were capable of.”

Emma Friedel rode the momentum of her 5.1 shutout innings against St. Mary’s into this game as she went four solid innings against the 49ers. She got into a bit of trouble in her final frame, but ultimately allowed just one run on three hits.

Tori Ensley started the hitting in the bottom of the second, driving a single up the middle. Lexi Winters brought her home in the next at-bat with a double over the head of left fielder Chloe Aldrich. Nia McKnight brought Winters home later in the inning with an RBI single.

South Carolina got two quick baserunners to start the third inning, and Ensley brought in the third run of the day with an opposite-field single. Winters followed it up with an RBI groundout to give the Gamecocks a 4-0 advantage.

The Gamecocks put it all together in the fourth inning. Nia McKnight and Quincee Lilio led off the inning with singles, and Karley Shelton followed up with a walk. South Carolina had 3-4-5 in the order due up with no outs in the inning.

Arianna Rodi and Tate Davis each popped out in foul territory in front of their own dugout on the first base side. Ensley left no doubt, however, whacking a grand slam deep over the center field wall, adding to her already big day and giving the Gamecocks an 8-1 lead.

It was her third homer of the season and her first career grand slam. Ensley finished her day 3-for-3 with five RBI.

“It was super exciting, obviously, off the bat, I knew it was gone,” Ensley said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, I was trying to stay on top of the ball, and it just so happened I got a hold of it.”

After a clean fifth inning from Jori Heard, Lilio clinched the run rule with a two-RBI double off the wall in right-center field.

After Wednesday’s road matchup with Winthrop, the Gamecocks will play nine consecutive games at Beckham Field, including the SEC opener with a three-game set with Texas.

“We’re home a lot in the month of March, which, lucky us, I mean, we love being here,” Chastain Woodard said.

Up next: The Gamecocks will head north to Rock Hill to face Winthrop on Wednesday night. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. at Terry Field.

