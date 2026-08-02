Gamecocks in Minor League Baseball - Aug. 2 update

The later stages of the minor league baseball season are settling in, and several South Carolina baseball alumni are starting to make strides with their respective organizations. Two players received their second call-ups to the big leagues, and a couple others have been promoted between levels since GamecockCentral’s last update.

While they have not made their professional debuts yet, Amp Phillips and Alex Philpott will be joining this list in the near future. Both were late-round selections of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB Draft and have been assigned to the FCL Rays in rookie ball.

Here is where the other former Gamecocks are faring as they get into the final quarter of their 2026 seasons.

RHP Cade Austin – Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins, A+)

Austin was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 2, possibly meaning the end of his 2026 season. It’s an underwhelming year for Austin, who pitched to a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings before going down.

RHP Matthew Becker – FCL Twins (Minnesota Twins, Rookie)

Becker got the ball for one-third of an inning on July 21 in the FCL Twins’ loss to the FCL Orioles. Becker allowed a walk and no hits in just his third appearance of the season, the first since May 2. His total line on the season is 6.2 innings in three appearances with four earned runs, six strikeouts and five walks allowed.

INF Jonah Bride – Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers, AAA)

Bride has continued to have a productive season in the Rangers organization. Through 93 games, Bride has a .806 OPS with a .274 batting average. July saw some struggle with a .268 average and 0 home runs, but Bride took 17 free passes while only striking out eight times. His plate discipline across the season could be a valued tool for a Rangers team just 0.5 games out of the wild card.

Catcher Colin Burgess – Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves, A+)

Burgess’ 2026 has been far from memorable with just a .183 batting average and two home runs across 61 games. However, he could be picking up some late-season momentum after his 2-for-4 performance with an RBI double on Aug. 1.

RHP Thomas Farr – Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds, AAA)

Farr is the first on the list to receive a promotion since the last update. He got the call to Triple-A on July 28, but struggled in his first appearance on July 30. He got hit for three earned runs on four hits while walking four more in 2.2 innings. Farr’s season ERA between both levels is up to 6.47.

RHP Garrett Gainey – Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays, A+)

Gainey’s consistency has been his hold-back this season, and the month of July was no different. In six relief appearances across 9 innings, Gainey allowed 9 runs on 13 hits. In three of the six appearances, he allowed 4.1 shutout innings with just three hits allowed. If he can get in that groove for several consecutive appearances, Gainey could be on his way up.

RHP Noah Hall – Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, AA)

The next former Gamecock to get a promotion, Hall was called to Double-A on July 28 and started his first game on Aug. 1. He allowed 4 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings, while only walking two. His season ERA is down to 4.73 after a slow start, and it was a promising debut after moving up. Hall has an impressive 102 strikeouts on the season in 93.1 innings.

RHP Eli Jerzembeck – South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs, A+)

July was a rough go for Jerzembeck in his first full month at High-A. In six appearances, he allowed 12 earned runs in 7.2 innings pitched, raising his season ERA from 3.58 to 5.86 since the last update. Still, Jerzembeck is in his first professional season after missing two years to injury, and the output so far has been promising.

Visit our exclusive Gamecocks-only, no-trolls message board!

RHP Eli Jones – Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins, AA)

Jones was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 28, effectively ending his season. It’s an unfortunate scenario for Jones, who was having a productive start in his first two months. He threw to a 4.39 ERA across 12 starts while adding 55 strikeouts to his stat line.

RHP James Hicks – Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros, AA)

Hicks just rounded out his best month of the season for Corpus Christi with a season-low 4.29 ERA over four starts. After getting shelled for six runs on July 3, Hicks has allowed just four runs across 16 innings since. It was his first month of the season where he went at least five innings in every start, and his 1.35 WHIP is the lowest it’s been since May 7.

RHP Brett Kerry – Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

It might be time for Kerry to leave this list for good after getting his second call-up to the show on Aug. 1. In his long relief appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers, Kerry threw four innings, allowing one run on two hits in Los Angeles’ 3-1 loss. In eight major league innings, Kerry’s ERA is 3.38 with five strikeouts.

RHP Daniel Lloyd – Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles, AA)

Lloyd was placed on the 60-day injured list on July 8, likely ending his season. It wasn’t a season to remember for Lloyd, whose ERA on the season was up to 8.42 in 25.2 innings. The 26-year-old could use the reset while he rehabs his injury and hopefully bounce back in 2027.

RHP Jack Mahoney – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

Mahoney has been incredible for Hartford to the point where a promotion could be imminent. In the month of July, he allowed 6 earned runs in 32.2 innings. That’s good for a 1.65 ERA over the month while not going less than 6 innings in each of his starts. His season ERA is down to 1.93 in 14 starts with a 7-1 record.

Catcher Cole Messina – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

It’s been a rough go at Double-A for Messina, and July was no different. Across 18 games, Messina hit .207 with 3 doubles and 0 home runs. There has been less impact on the defensive end as well, as his 28% caught-stealing rate is down from his 39 percent mark from 2025. Amidst the struggles, Messina has fallen from Colorado’s No. 21 prospect to its No. 24, according to MLB Pipeline.

The GamecockCentral staff and subscribers are discussing this now on The Insiders Forum.

1B/OF Ethan Petry – Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals, AA)

Washington’s No. 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is starting to find his groove in Double-A. Across July, Petry hit .220 with a .735 OPS and four home runs. The power is there for Petry with eight home runs and five doubles across 36 Double-A games, and the batting average is starting to climb. Petry could be on a fast track to be at Triple-A Rochester to begin 2027.

RHP Will Sanders – Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs, AAA)

Sanders pitched just 12 innings in July, but they were to a productive 3.75 ERA. His 4.68 season ERA is solid after you look at the early-season struggles. He allowed 20 runs in his first 22.2 innings, and since then has allowed just 11 runs in his following 37 innings. His 4.10 ERA with Triple-A is a drastic improvement on his 6.38 mark from 2025.

RHP TJ Shook – Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies, AAA)

Shook got his second call-up to the big leagues this season on July 9, where he struggled. Shook pitched just 2 innings, allowing four runs on 6 hits in Colorado’s 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Despite his struggles at the MLB level, Shook has continued to hone it down with Albuquerque. His season ERA is 3.40 in 42.1 innings for Triple-A, along with 41 strikeouts and 8 saves.

RHP Chris Veach – Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees, AA)

Veach’s season remains likely over after being placed on the 60-day injured list on June 25. It was still a remarkable effort for the 24-year-old reliever before going down. Veach had a 2.01 ERA in 22.1 innings, with 33 strikeouts to go on top. He could be a bullpen fixture in the Bronx sooner rather than later if he can overcome his injury woes and ride his momentum.

INF Braylen Wimmer – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

Wimmer’s July was consistent with the rest of his season with a .228 average and a .704 OPS on the month. He had his best game of the year on July 10, however, going 3-for-4 with an RBI triple in the Yard Goats’ 7-2 win against Binghamton (Mets AA). On the season, Wimmer has a .243 average with 12 extra-base hits and 23 runs-batted-in.

Have a question for the GamecockCentral staff? Ask it on The Insiders Forum.