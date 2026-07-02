Gamecocks in Minor League Baseball - July 2 update

As minor league baseball hit its mid-season mark recently, GamecockCentral continues to monitor the several South Carolina alumni on their road to the major leagues. Since the June 2 update, two former Gamecock pitchers have made their MLB debut and have since been optioned back to Triple-A.

Here’s where the 19 players stand with their respective clubs heading into the second half of the season.

RHP Cade Austin – Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins, A+)

Austin has yet to make an appearance since the most recent update. He was placed on the 7-day retroactive injured list on June 2 and has yet to be activated. In his seven appearances of the season, including one start, Austin has a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings.

RHP Matthew Becker – FCL Twins (Minnesota Twins, Rookie)

Becker has also yet to make another appearance besides his two early in the season. His roster status still indicates he is on the FCL Twins’ active roster, but there could be an injury limiting his availability. The Chapin High School alum’s highlight of the season is still the 3.2 innings he contributed to Single-A Fort Myers’ combined no-hitter on April 26.

INF Jonah Bride – Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers, AAA)

Bride has yet to get the call-up for what would be his fifth major league season, but he’s been mashing for Triple-A Round Rock. In 72 games, he’s up to an .829 OPS with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. The Rangers are now in first place in the AL West behind strong seasons from Jake Burger and Josh Jung at the corners, blocking Bride from another big league opportunity.

Catcher Colin Burgess – Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves, A+)

Burgess hasn’t had a season to remember at the plate for High-A Rome, but there is a lot of baseball left. The 25-year-old is hitting just .179 with two home runs in 46 games. Across 322 minor league at-bats, Burgess has hit just .202 with a sub-.600 OPS.

RHP Thomas Farr – Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds, AA)

Farr has been a different pitcher since the last update. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 8.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen since May 14. It’s a small sample size, but his ERA has dropped from 7.32 to 5.92. If the trend continues, Farr could be looking at an opportunity at Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Garrett Gainey – Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays, A+)

Gainey has pitched just 5.1 innings in the past month after a stint on the 7-day injured list, leaving little to change on his overall season stats. Across his four appearances, three of the four were scoreless. A three-run sixth inning on June 28 raised his season ERA slightly to 5.69 across 49 innings.

RHP Noah Hall – Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets, A+)

Things have turned around for Hall in the past month. After ending June with a 6.54 ERA across 10 starts, Hall is down to 5.63 in 14 starts. He posted the best start of his season on July 1, throwing 5.1 shutout innings. The 25-year-old continues to trend the right way, but he has 54 walks to go along with his 74 strikeouts.

RHP Eli Jerzembeck – South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs, A+)

Jerzembeck has continued to settle in at High-A South Bend, where he stifled quickly after his May 5 promotion. In 5 relief innings across June, Jerzembeck has allowed just two runs, both on June 10. On the season, he has a 3.58 ERA in 27.2 innings across two levels.

RHP Eli Jones – Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins, AA)

Jones has yet to pitch since his last appearance on May 26 since hitting the 7-day injured list. On the season, he has a 4.39 ERA in 55.1 innings across two levels. He also has just 11 walks to go along with 55 strikeouts.

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RHP James Hicks – Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros, AA)

In 13 starts for Double-A Corpus Christi, Hicks hasn’t been able to find much of any consistency. His ERA rose from 5.32 to 5.46 in the last month after adding four more starts, and he’s been the losing pitcher of record in the last three. Still, he looks like a different pitcher while on the road, with a 3.82 ERA compared to his 6.95 mark at home.

RHP Brett Kerry – Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels, AAA)

Kerry has had one of the more eventful months of June, making his MLB debut on June 17. Kerry got the start and allowed two runs in an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He returned to Triple-A after the start and has struggled. In two starts, Kerry has allowed 17 earned runs in 7.2 innings, raising his minor league ERA to 7.46 on the season. Now a member of the Angels 40-man roster, there is a chance he returns, but it has to come from more consistency in Triple-A.

RHP Daniel Lloyd – Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles, AA)

Lloyd pitched 11 innings in June, but they didn’t treat him well. In back-to-back appearances on June 5 and June 10, Lloyd was lit up for 13 runs on just nine hits. The 25-year-old’s season ERA rose from 4.98 to 8.42 in the month of June.

RHP Jack Mahoney – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

Mahoney has continued to be terrific for Double-A Hartford this season and has continued to be solid after his injured list stint. He allowed just 7 runs in 22.1 innings during June, picking up a win and a loss in that time. Mahoney has 37 strikeouts to 16 walks on the season to go along with a 2.17 ERA. After finishing 2025 with a 5.93 ERA, Mahoney’s turnaround could hold weight for his future with the Rockies organization.

Catcher Cole Messina – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

After a solid start to the season, Colorado’s No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline struggled at the dish in June. In 74 plate appearances, Messina hit .206 with a .594 OPS and just one home run. Defensively, Messina has thrown out just 24% of baserunners stealing, tied for the lowest percentage of his professional career. The numbers aren’t comforting, but the Yard Goats are looking for a big turnaround from their slugger.

1B/OF Ethan Petry – Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals, AA)

Petry got promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on June 9 after tearing up High-A Wilmington to begin the season. He left High-A hitting .297 with 9 homers, but has not yet been able to adjust to Double-A pitching. In 61 at-bats, Petry is hitting .164 with six extra-base hits. Petry is still just 22 years old, and there will be plenty of patience from the Nationals organization, where he’s their No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

RHP Will Sanders – Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs, AAA)

Sanders had a great month for Triple-A Iowa following his rehab stints, throwing 21 innings across 4 starts. Sanders picked up wins in three of those games, only allowing 6 total runs. In his first start back, Sanders threw 5 innings of one-run ball, striking out 8. In his most recent start, he struck out 5 batters in 6 innings, only allowing one run. He has a 4.91 ERA across all levels in 47 innings, but a 4.21 ERA in Triple-A.

RHP TJ Shook – Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies, AAA)

Shook, like Kerry, made his MLB debut in the month of June, allowing two runs in three appearances out of the bullpen. Shook was optioned back to AAA on June 7, and has allowed just three earned runs in nine appearances since. The Dutch Fork High School alum has a 2.89 ERA this season in the minors, and still has an opportunity to creep back into Colorado’s bullpen as a member of the 40-man roster.

RHP Chris Veach – Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees, AA)

Veach’s terrific start to the season came to a steaming halt in June when he was added to the 7-day injured list on June 14 and transferred to the 60-day injured list shortly after. It’s unfortunate for Veach, who had a 2.01 ERA through 22.1 innings out of the bullpen, including 33 strikeouts. While the specific injury is undisclosed, Veach may not return until 2027 with a long injured list stint.

INF Braylen Wimmer – Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, AA)

In his most active month of the season thus far, Wimmer had a productive June, hitting .245 with a .678 OPS. Despite getting on base at a good .339 clip, Wimmer hasn’t brought much of any power to the dish this season. He did hit his first home run of the season on June 25, however, and could be a sign of good things to come.

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