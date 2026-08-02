Gamecocks in the MLB: July recap

The second half of the Major League Baseball season is in full swing as teams prepare for the final day of the trade deadline on Monday.

Compared to June, when two South Carolina baseball alums made their big league debuts, July was a slower month. As August gets rolling, let’s look at how each former Gamecock is doing so far this season.

Carlos Cortes — (Sacramento) Athletics

After a disastrous month of June, in which he hit just .106, Cortes looked slightly better in July. He got off to a nice start with six hits in his first four games but only had four more the rest of the month. He’s gone hitless in his last 14 at-bats as the Athletics’ fourth outfielder.

July stats: AB: 42, H: 10, AVG: .238, OBP: .277, SLG: .381, HR: 1, RBI: 6, K: 12, BB: 2

Brett Kerry — Los Angeles Angels

After spending five and a half years in the Minor Leagues, Kerry finally got his first call-up to the MLB on June 15. The 27-year-old right-hander made his big league debut two days later against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. He tossed four innings and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two.

The following day, Kerry was optioned back to Triple-A with the Salt Lake Bees. He didn’t make it back to the big leagues in July, but the Angels called him back up on Aug. 1, where he would go on to pitch that same day and throw four innings of one-run ball against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out three.

Carmen Mlodzinski — Pittsburgh Pirates

Mlodzinski has settled in nicely since being moved out of the starting rotation and into the Pirates’ bullpen nearly two months ago. After a solid month of June, he had his best month of the year in July, pitching to a 2.41 ERA in seven appearances. He’s typically been a multi-inning option for Pittsburgh.

In his last 31.2 innings of relief, the right-hander owns a 1.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.

July stats: GS: 0, App: 7, W-L: 2-0, ERA: 2.41, IP: 18.2, SO: 12, BB: 4, HR: 1, OBA: .214

Jordan Montgomery — Texas Rangers

Montgomery, who helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023, is back with Texas in 2026 after some rough, injury-riddled years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2024 as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

The veteran left-hander is growing closer to returning, though, after beginning a rehab assignment on June 21. Montgomery is currently pitching in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express. He’s 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA in seven starts during his month-long rehab stint, striking out 16 batters over 19 innings.

Clarke Schmidt — New York Yankees

Much like Montgomery, Schmidt is also on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. However, the right-hander faced live hitters for the first time since undergoing surgery last year. He could return at some point in August.

TJ Shook — Colorado Rockies

Shook made his MLB debut on June 2, pitching a scoreless inning against the Angels in Anaheim. He pitched the next day again and tossed another scoreless frame to get off to a strong start in his young career. But he struggled in his third outing on June 6 and was optioned back to Triple-A the next day.

However, the right-hander was recalled to the Rockies on July 5 and pitched four days later on July 9.

His first outing back couldn’t have gone worse, though. Coming out of relief against the San Francisco Giants, Shook gave up four runs on six hits in two innings of work. He was then optioned on July 11.

July stats: GS: 0, App: 1, W-L: 0-0, ERA: 18.00, IP: 2.0, SO: 3, BB: 1, HR: 1, OBA: .385

Christian Walker — Houston Astros

July was by no means a good month for Walker, but he did finish out well, homering in two of his last three games before August. He’s hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

Walker is on the verge of becoming South Carolina’s all-time home run leader at the pro level. He’s currently tied with Justin Smoak for 196 career homers. He needs one more to put himself on top.

July stats: AB: 72, H: 15, AVG: .208, OBP: .305, SLG: .389, HR: 3, RBI: 7, K: 27, BB: 6