Gamecocks in the MLB: June recap

The Major League Baseball season has already crossed the halfway point and is about two weeks away from the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, July 14.

With the third full month of the season complete, June was easily the most eventful month for South Carolina baseball alums in the big leagues. Two former Gamecock teammates from 2019-20 in Columbia made their MLB debuts this month, bringing the program to a total of seven big leaguers in 2026.

As July gets rolling, let’s take a look at how each former Gamecock is doing so far this season.

Carlos Cortes — (Sacramento) Athletics

Cortes had his worst month as a big leaguer, recording only five hits throughout June. His last hit came back on June 14. Since then, he’s been in a 0-for-19 slump and hasn’t made a start since June 19.

Despite his latest struggles, the 29-year-old, who just celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, is still having an overall respectable year as the A’s fourth outfielder, hitting .272 with six homers and 22 RBI.

June stats: AB: 47, H: 5, AVG: .106, OBP: .160, SLG: .170, HR: 1, RBI: 5, K: 9, BB: 2

Brett Kerry — Los Angeles Angels

After spending five and a half years in the Minor Leagues, Kerry finally got his first call-up to the MLB on June 15. The 27-year-old right-hander made his big league debut two days later against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. He tossed four innings and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two.

The following day, Kerry was optioned back to Triple-A with the Salt Lake Bees. He’s had a rough go of it since returning to the minors, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits in his first start back on June 23.

June stats: GS: 0, App: 1, W-L: 0-0, ERA: 4.50, IP: 4.0, SO: 2, BB: 1, HR: 0, OBA: .200

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Carmen Mlodzinski — Pittsburgh Pirates

After being placed on the restricted list at the end of May, Mlodzinski returned to the Pirates on June 4 and picked up a save in his first outing back. He pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in June after being in the team’s starting rotation for most of the year.

In his last four outings, the right-hander hasn’t given up an earned run over 10 innings of work. He’s turned in a good first half of the season so far, pitching to a 3.47 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 72.2 innings.

June stats: GS: 0, App: 6, W-L: 0-0, ERA: 2.55, IP: 17.2, SO: 14, BB: 6, HR: 3, OBA: .260

Jordan Montgomery — Texas Rangers

Montgomery, who helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023, is back with Texas in 2026 after some rough, injury-riddled years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he hasn’t pitched yet this year and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2024 as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

The veteran left-hander is growing closer to returning, though, after beginning a rehab assignment on June 21. Montgomery is currently pitching in Double-A with the Frisco Railriders, where he’s made two starts. So far, he’s pitched three scoreless innings and struck out four without issuing any walks.

Clarke Schmidt — New York Yankees

Much like Montgomery, Schmidt is also on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. However, the right-hander will throw a live session on Wednesday. That will be the first time he is facing batters since undergoing surgery last year. According to MLB.com, Schmidt could return in August.

TJ Shook — Colorado Rockies

Shook became the first former Gamecock to receive a call-up to the big leagues this season. He made his MLB debut on June 2, pitching a scoreless inning in Anaheim against the Angels. He pitched the next day again and tossed another scoreless frame to get off to a strong start in his young career.

But Shook struggled in his third outing on June 6, giving up two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was then optioned back to Triple-A the next day, where he’s been since.

June stats: GS: 0, App: 3, W-L: 0-0, ERA: 4.91, IP: 3.2, SO: 3, BB: 0, HR: 2, OBA: .286

Christian Walker — Houston Astros

After homering a season-high nine times in May, Walker had a rough month of June and only hit three homers. He homered on back-to-back days against the Kansas City Royals on June 12-13, but he didn’t leave the yard again until June 28, when he had a three-RBI day against the Detroit Tigers.

So far this season, Walker is hitting .238 with 19 homers and 56 RBI in 86 games.

June stats: AB: 103, H: 22, AVG: .214, OBP: .277, SLG: .379, HR: 3, RBI: 13, K: 31, BB: 9