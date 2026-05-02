Gamecocks in the MLB: March/April recap



The first full month of the Major League Baseball season has come and gone, and it proved to be a strong one for a couple of South Carolina baseball alums in the big leagues.

As May gets rolling, let’s take a look at how each former Gamecock is doing so far this season.

Carlos Cortes — (Sacramento) Athletics

If one thing is clear this season, it’s that what Cortes did last year in his first cup of coffee in the big leagues wasn’t a fluke. The 28-year-old outfielder has picked up right where he left off and has been a big reason why the A’s are in first place in the American League West standings.

Even in a crowded outfield, Cortes has made the most of his opportunity so far, leading the team in on-base percentage and slugging. He earned AL Player of the Week honors on April 27 after going 13-for-24 (.542) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI, helping the A’s secure big series wins against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

March/April stats: AB: 69, H: 27, AVG: .391, OBP: .462, SLG: .667, HR: 4, RBI: 13, K: 7, BB: 8

Carmen Mlodzinski — Pittsburgh Pirates

Mlodzinski cracked the Pirates’ starting rotation to open the season after pitching primarily out of the bullpen the past few years. He looked sharp through his first four outings but has been hit around in his last two starts, allowing nine earned runs over his last eight innings.

His next start will come on Saturday as the Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. First pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. as the 27-year-old right-hander looks to get back on track.

March/April stats: GS: 5, App: 6, W-L: 1-2, ERA: 4.13, IP: 28.1, SO: 30, BB: 11, HR: 0, OBA: .270

Jordan Montgomery — Texas Rangers

Montgomery, who helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023, is back with Texas in 2026 after some rough, injury-riddled years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he hasn’t pitched yet this year and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2024 as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Montgomery recently threw a bullpen session, racking up 51 pitches. As he continues his rehab, he could return in early July, though the Rangers have indicated they’re targeting the All-Star break as a potential timeline for his return.

Clarke Schmidt — New York Yankees

Much like Montgomery, Schmidt is also on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Recent reports indicate the right-hander has returned to the mound for his first bullpen session since the procedure. He could face hitters by June, and if all goes well, he’ll likely rejoin the Yankees at some point in the second half.

Christian Walker — Houston Astros

Walker has gotten off to a strong start this season and looks like a much different player than he was during 2025. The Astros have had a rough season so far, tied for last in the AL West, but Walker has certainly been a bright spot. If it weren’t for fellow star slugger Yordan Alvarez, he’d be Houston’s leading hitter right now.

The three-time Gold Glove winner has been solid at first base and hasn’t committed an error so far this season.

March/April stats: AB: 116, H: 34, AVG: .293, OBP: .366, SLG: .552, HR: 7, RBI: 24, K: 23, BB: 13

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