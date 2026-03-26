Gamecocks in the MLB: Opening Day edition

Wednesday officially kicked off the 2026 Major League Baseball season, with the New York Yankees defeating the San Francisco Giants on Opening Night. Over the next two days, the rest of the league will begin their seasons on Opening Day.

There will be a couple of South Carolina baseball alums on Opening Day rosters. That number has shrunk in recent years, but there is still some representation across the league.

As the new season gets underway, let’s take a look at where each former Gamecock is playing this year.

Carlos Cortes — (Sacramento?) Athletics

Cortes makes the A’s roster to open the season after having a nice stint with the organization during his rookie year in 2025. At 28 years old, this will be his first full season at the big league level. With a pretty set outfield in Sacramento, Cortes may not be an everyday player, but he should be the team’s fourth outfielder with Brent Rooker likely locking down the designated hitter spot.

The A’s open the season in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

2025 stats: AB: 94, H: 29, AVG: .309, OBP: .323, SLG: .543, HR: 4, RBI: 14, K: 20, BB: 3

Carmen Mlodzinski — Pittsburgh Pirates

Mlodzinski returns for his fourth season with the Pirates and should be a key contributor this year. The right-hander opened last season in the starting rotation but struggled, eventually leading to a stint in Triple-A. After returning to the big leagues, he transitioned to the bullpen and never looked back, finishing with more strikeouts than any Pittsburgh reliever. He’ll actually start the year in the rotation as he’ll pitch on Sunday against the Mets.

The Pirates open the season in New York against the Mets on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

2025 stats: GS: 12, App: 34, W-L: 5-8, ERA: 3.55, IP: 99.0, SO: 89, BB: 27, HR: 8, OBA: .265

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Jordan Montgomery — Texas Rangers

Montgomery, who helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023, is back with Texas in 2026 after some rough, injury-riddled years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The left-hander last pitched in 2024 and missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He’ll open the year on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery. As of Monday, Montgomery has been throwing bullpen sessions, though it will still be some time before he returns.

The Rangers open the season in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

2024 stats: GS: 21, App: 25, W-L: 8-7, ERA: 6.23, IP: 117.0, SO: 83, BB: 44, HR: 14, OBA: .312

Clarke Schmidt — New York Yankees

Much like Montgomery, Schmidt will begin the season on the 60-day injured list as he works his way back from right forearm tightness. Before going down last July, the right-hander had been having a great year in the Yankees’ starting rotation. The 30-year-old is tentatively slated to begin throwing bullpens before the end of March and could face hitters in April or May, per MLB.com.

The Yankees opened the season with a 7-0 win over the Giants on Wednesday. They’ll continue their Opening Weekend series on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

2025 stats: GS: 14, App: 14, W-L: 4-4, ERA: 3.32, IP: 78.2, SO: 73, BB: 30, HR: 9, OBA: .199

Christian Walker — Houston Astros

Walker will begin his second season with the Astros after signing a three-year deal with the club last offseason. Entering his age-35 season, he produced numbers largely in line with his recent years with the Diamondbacks. However, he also posted a career-high in strikeouts and finished with a career-low OPS.

The Astros will open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

2025 stats: AB: 585, H: 139, AVG: .238, OBP: .297, SLG: .421, HR: 27, RBI: 88, K: 177, BB: 40

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