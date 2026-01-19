Gamecocks in the NFL: Divisional Round recap
The Divisional round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs wrapped up on Sunday night as ESPN signed off for the final time in the 2025-26 season with a teaser of their Super Bowl LXI coverage in 2027. On the field, both seeds advanced as the championship weekend awaits.
Here’s how every former Gamecock performed in their Divisional round game.
AFC West
Nate Adkins – Tight end, Denver Broncos
Adkins got time on the field in special teams in the Broncos’ divisional round win. He also caught one pass for one yard in the overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Nick Gargiulo – Guard, Denver Broncos
Gargiulo remains out for the playoffs with a torn ACL suffered before the regular season.
Adam Prentice – Fullback, Denver Broncos
Prentice did not record a stat in the Broncos’ win as most of his fullback reps came as a blocker.
AFC East
TJ Sanders – Defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills
Sanders struggled in the Bills’ loss to the Broncos as his rookie season came to a close.
Marcellas Dial – Defensive back, New England Patriots
Dial’s ACL tear suffered before the season keeps him sidelined. However, his Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship against Denver.
NFC West
Nick Emmanwori – Safety, Seattle Seahawks
Emmanwori happily eliminated rival San Francisco on Saturday night. He had three tackles, a fumble recovery, and one pass deflection in the blowout win.
Ernest Jones IV – Inside linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
Jones forced a fumble to go alongside his interception and six tackles in a dominant day against the 49ers.