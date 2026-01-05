Gamecocks in the NFL: regular season recap

The 2025 NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday night as 13 former South Carolina Gamecocks officially punched their ticket into the postseason.

Here’s a recap of every former Gamecock’s Week 18 regular-season performance and where they stand entering the postseason.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

AFC West

Kyle Kennard – EDGE/outside linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Kennard failed to record a stat in the Chargers’ regular-season finale against the Broncos. The rookie linebacker finished his debut season with only two tackles on the season, playing in only five games. The Chargers face the New England Patriots in the wild-card round on Sunday night.

Dalevon Campbell – Wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Campbell did not play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Campbell was elevated from the Chargers’ practice squad ahead of Week 15. However, he never played for Los Angeles in the regular season.

Tonka Hemingway – Defensive tackle, Las Vegas Raiders

Hemingway made two tackles in the Raiders’ season-ending win against Kansas City. The rookie defensive tackle featured in nine games after bouncing on and off the inactive list, recording eight tackles, four sacks, and one fumble recovery in his debut season. The Raiders missed the 2026 NFL postseason and will have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Nate Adkins – Tight end, Denver Broncos

Adkins did not record a stat in Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He featured in nine games during his third season in Denver, catching six passes for 48 yards. The Broncos made the 2025-26 playoffs as the top seed in the AFC.

Nick Gargiulo – Guard, Denver Broncos

Gargiulo missed the entire regular season with a torn ACL. He will not return in the playoffs.

Adam Prentice – Fullback, Denver Broncos

Prentice recorded no stats in the regular-season finale for Denver. The fifth-year fullback featured in all 17 games for Denver this season, rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries and catching six passes for 53 yards.

Zacch Pickens – Defensive end, Kansas City Chiefs

Pickens assisted on a tackle in the Chiefs’ season-ending loss to Las Vegas. He was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 16 following a season-ending injury to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs missed the playoffs.

AFC East

TJ Sanders – Defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Sanders closed his rookie campaign with the Bills with his first career sack in a win over the New York Jets. Sanders featured in 12 games after bouncing on and off the inactive list, recording 16 tackles in his debut season. The Bills face Jacksonville in the wild-card round on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Huntley – Defensive tackle, Miami Dolphins

Huntley spent the regular season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Marcellas Dial – Defensive back, New England Patriots

Dial missed the regular season with a torn ACL suffered during training camp.

Nick Muse – Tight end, New York Jets

Muse spent the regular season on the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams practice squads.

AFC North

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders – Running back, Cleveland Browns

Sanders rushed for 26 yards on five carries in the Browns’ final regular-season game against the Bengals. Most of his production during the regular season came in the season’s final three games. As a whole, Sanders played in four games, rushing for 92 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. The Browns missed the postseason.

Gage Larvadain – Wide receiver, Cleveland Browns

Larvadain did not record a stat in the final game of the regular season. The rookie wideout caught seven passes for 71 yards across 13 games, spending most of the season on special teams in the punt return game. His longest return went for 44 yards.

Demetrius Knight II – Linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals

Knight closed the regular season with a three-tackle game in a loss to Cleveland. The rookie linebacker played in all 17 games, totaling 106 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. The Bengals missed the postseason.

AFC South

Chris Lammons – Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

Lammons remained on the IR with a foot injury on Sunday. After joining the active roster midseason, Lammons played in 10 games, totaling 17 tackles and one interception for the Colts. Indianapolis missed the postseason.

NFC South

Jovaughn Gwyn – Center, Atlanta Falcons

Gwyn did not feature in the Falcons’ Sunday game. His last action on the field came in Week 9 as the veteran offensive lineman struggled to get on the field. The Falcons missed the postseason.

Joshua Simon – Tight end, Atlanta Falcons

Simon spent the 2025-26 regular season on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Jaycee Horn – Cornerback, Carolina Panthers

Horn did not record a stat in the Panthers’ regular-season finale on Saturday against Tampa Bay. The 2026 Pro Bowl corner finished the regular season with 37 tackles and five interceptions. The Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL playoffs as the NFC South champions.

Xavier Legette – Wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Legette closed a lackluster regular season with 22 yards on three receptions in Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay. His 363 yards on 35 receptions were a step back from his rookie campaign in 2024, as he only improved in average yards per reception.

DJ Wonnum – Outside linebacker, Carolina Panthers

Wonnum recorded five tackles in the Panthers’ regular-season finale against Tampa Bay. Wonnum featured in 16 games in his second year with the Panthers, recording 42 tackles, three sacks, recovering one fumble, and catching one interception.

Rico Dowdle – Running back, Carolina Panthers

Dowdle rushed for 10 yards on seven carries against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The fifth-year running back recorded his second straight 1000-yard season rushing in his first season with the Panthers, rushing for a career-high six touchdowns. He also added a career-high 297 receiving yards to his 2025 campaign.

Bam Martin-Scott – Inside linebacker, Carolina Panthers

Martin-Scott assisted on a tackle in the Panthers’ regular-season finale. The rookie linebacker featured in all 17 games, recording 21 tackles and forcing one fumble.

Spencer Rattler – Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Rattler was inactive for the Saints’ season finale with a finger injury. The second-year quarterback was benched midway through the regular season for Tyler Shough. Rattler appeared in nine games, throwing for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns. He completed 174 of his 257 pass attempts.

Torricelli Simpkins III – Guard/Center, New Orleans Saints

Simpkins III started most of the season for the Saints at left guard. The Saints missed the postseason.

Kai Kroeger – Punter, New Orleans Saints

Kroeger punted four times in the final game of his rookie season with the Saints. He featured in all 17 games, punting 56 times and downing only 18 inside the 20-yard line.

NFC North

Keisean Nixon – Cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Nixon recorded one tackle in the Packers’ regular-season finale. Nixon struggled in coverage throughout the regular season; however, he caught one interception for the fifth straight year. He also had a career-high 17 pass deflections.

Kingsley Enagbare – Defensive end, Green Bay Packers

Enagbare did not record a stat in the Packers’ regular-season finale loss to Minnesota. The fourth-year Packer EDGE rusher matched his career high from a season ago with 39 tackles. However, he failed to record a fumble. He also had two sacks on the season.

Vershon Lee – Guard/Center, Minnesota Vikings

Lee spent the regular season on the Vikings’ practice squad.

NFC East

Deebo Samuel – Wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Samuel closed the regular season with two receptions for 20 yards against the Eagles on Sunday. Samuel improved from a season ago in his first season with the Commanders; however still seeks to match the production of his 2021 season. Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. The Commanders missed the postseason.

Javon Kinlaw – Defensive tackle, Washington Commanders

Kinlaw closed the regular season with four tackles against the Eagles. He recorded a career-high 43 tackles in his first year with the Commanders, forcing one fumble.

Darius Rush – Defensive back, Washington Commanders

Rush was placed on the practice squad IR with a groin injury ahead of Week 15. He did not feature during the regular season for the Commanders, spending the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Dante Miller – Running back, New York Giants

Miller spent the regular season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Jadaveon Clowney – Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Clowney forced a fumble alongside his six tackles and three sacks against the Giants on Sunday. A midseason addition to the Cowboys, Clowney played in 13 games, recording 41 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The Cowboys missed the postseason.

NFC West

Nick Emmanwori – Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Emmanwori picked up seven tackles against rival San Francisco to close the regular season. After injuries to start the season, the rookie safety picked things up, recording 81 tackles in 14 games for the Seahawks. Seattle won the NFC West and will be the one seed in the NFC.

Ernest Jones IV – Inside linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Jones recorded five tackles against San Francisco on Saturday. The veteran linebacker recorded 126 tackles on the season alongside five interceptions and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks – Wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Brooks failed to record a stat in the Cardinals’ season finale against the Rams. He joined Arizona ahead of Week 14 off the Cowboys’ practice squad and featured in five games, catching three passes for 51 yards.