Gamecocks in the NFL: Wild Card recap

A weekend of close games dominated Wild Card weekend in the National Football League as 15 former Gamecocks began the postseason. Unfortunately for many of them, those close games resulted in losses.

Here’s a look at how every former South Carolina player performed during Wild Card weekend.

AFC West

Kyle Kennard – EDGE/outside linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Kennard was inactive for the Chargers’ Wild Card loss to the Patriots.

Dalevon Campbell – Wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Campbell was inactive in the Chargers’ only postseason game of 2026.

Nate Adkins – Tight end, Denver Broncos

Adkins and the Broncos were on a bye thanks to being the top seed in the AFC.

Nick Gargiulo – Guard, Denver Broncos

Gargiulo remains out for the playoffs with a torn ACL suffered before the regular season.

Adam Prentice – Fullback, Denver Broncos

The Broncos were on a bye as the top seed in the AFC.

AFC East

TJ Sanders – Defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Sanders played 17 snaps in his playoff debut; however, he did not record a stat in the Bills’ win over Jacksonville.

Marcellas Dial – Defensive back, New England Patriots

Dial will miss the playoffs with an ACL tear suffered during training camp.

NFC South

Jaycee Horn – Cornerback, Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn made four tackles in the loss to the Rams. He exited the game during the fourth quarter due to a head injury.

Xavier Legette – Wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Legette closed a difficult 2025-26 season with one reception for eight yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Rams during Wild Card weekend.

DJ Wonnum – Outside linebacker, Carolina Panthers

Wonnum had five tackles in the Wild Card loss to the Rams.

Rico Dowdle – Running back, Carolina Panthers

Dowdle had five carries for nine yards against the Rams as the Panthers’ run game struggled throughout the afternoon.

Bam Martin-Scott – Inside linebacker, Carolina Panthers

Martin-Scott got time late in the game due to Horn’s injury, recording a key tackle on second down late. He had two total in the afternoon.

NFC North

Keisean Nixon – Cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Nixon had six tackles in the Wild Card loss to the Bears on Saturday night. 2025-26 marked his first full season as the Packers’ CB1.

Kingsley Enagbare – Defensive end, Green Bay Packers

Enagbare had four tackles, including one for loss, on Saturday night against Chicago. He had a big third-down stop late; however, it did not lead to a win for Green Bay.

NFC West

Nick Emmanwori – Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Emmanwori and the Seahawks were on a bye due to being the top seed in the NFC.

Ernest Jones IV – Inside linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Jones and the Seahawks watched Wild Card weekend from home as the NFC’s top-seeded team.