Gamecocks open 2027 cycle with a commitment from one of the nation’s top safeties

South Carolina opened its 2027 recruiting class with a major addition, landing four-star safety Jernard Albright, the nation’s No. 11 safety in the class. The Savannah, Georgia native announced his commitment to the Gamecocks over a finalist group that included Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Georgia Tech.

Albright’s recruitment quickly took off over the past year. His first scholarship offer came in January from Georgia Southern, with South Carolina becoming his second offer when the Gamecocks entered the picture on May 1. Shortly after, a wave of additional offers followed, including several from SEC programs, as his national profile continued to rise.

By early fall, South Carolina had positioned itself as the team to beat. In September, Albright told Rivals that the Gamecocks had emerged as the leader in his recruitment, citing consistent communication and his growing relationship with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

Albright took his first official visit to South Carolina in September and continued building strong connections with the coaching staff throughout the fall, ultimately leading to his decision to become the first commitment in the program’s 2027 class.

As a junior during the 2024 season, Albright finished with 50 total tackles, including 41 solo stops, along with two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one sack.

