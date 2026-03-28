Gamecocks unable to overcome early grand slam in series-opening loss to Georgia

If not for one disastrous inning, South Carolina might have ended up with a very different result on Friday night. In reality, it came down to just one unlucky play and a single bad pitch.

Shortly after a Terry Rooney mound visit with two outs in the second inning, Josh Gunther hung a 1-1 breaking ball over the heart of the plate, and Georgia’s Daniel Jackson crushed it over the trees in left field for a go-ahead grand slam in a 5-2 loss to the No. 7 Bulldogs at Foley Field.

This sequence, however, was nearly avoided in the previous at-bat after Gunther induced a ground ball to shortstop. But with the glaring sun and unpredictable hops off the turf, KJ Scobey was only able to glove the ball, allowing the bases to become loaded and keep the inning alive.

“We had an opportunity to get off the field, and I just feel so bad (for Scobey),” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “He had the sun in his eyes early in the ball game, and just kind of lost sight of the ball, which would have been the third out. And then look, you give their guy credit, (Jackson’s) a really good hitter, and we hung a slider for a grand slam.”

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Jackson’s grand slam was the only major mistake Gunther made in his start, but it still made for a challenging outing as he struggled with his command. He only lasted four innings, allowing five runs, all in the second, while striking out four and issuing five free passes, including one hit by pitch.

Of Gunther’s 87 pitches, fewer than half were strikes, as he landed just 43 in the zone. It’s been an up-and-down year for the Gamecocks’ (13-14, 1-6 SEC) Friday starter, and this marks his second straight rough outing.

It was an otherwise competitive night for South Carolina, largely due to a strong performance by its bullpen. Between relievers Parker Marlatt, Zach Russell and Alex Philpott, the Gamecocks kept the SEC’s top offense to just one hit over the final four innings following Gunther’s departure.

“We found a way to battle and put up zeros as a pitching staff, even when we probably weren’t at our best,” Lee said. “Marlatt probably wasn’t at his best, but he battled. Zach Russell made some pitches, and then Philpott was just phenomenal. So I was really proud of how our pitching staff bounced back after the second. We didn’t give them anything else.”

That effort was all for naught, though, as South Carolina’s offense struggled against Georgia ace Joey Volchko. The Gamecocks scored two runs over 6.2 innings against the right-hander, stringing together three consecutive hits in the second — highlighted by an Ethan Lizama RBI single — before Jake Randolph added another RBI single in the seventh to end Volchko’s night.

Volchko showed his best stuff for most of the evening, striking out six and walking four over 102 pitches.

“He can mix it, and it, he knew where he was throwing the ball,” said Patrick Evans, who led the way with a 3-for-4 night. “He could pretty much throw it wherever he wanted, and he had good stuff.”

Although South Carolina managed just two runs, it racked up nine hits compared to Georgia’s four. That alone should give the team a confidence boost heading into the next two games. Still, the opportunities were there in the late innings for this to turn into a very different game.

The Gamecocks had the tying run at first and the go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth, now facing Bulldogs reliever Justin Byrd. However, with two outs, Talmadge LeCroy was called out while attempting a headfirst slide into first on a ground ball deep in the hole to third.

“I’m not a big believer in sliding into first base unless you’re trying to avoid a tag,” Lee said. “When you’re running through the base, if you see the first baseman come up off the bag, it’s OK to slide to avoid a tag. He’s just trying to be competitive and aggressive and trying to beat a play. So I don’t blame him for doing it. He’s just trying to beat out a ground ball to give us a chance.”

Lee was overall pleased with the team’s effort, saying they “competed as hard as we could and gave ourselves a shot at the end.” The next step is finding a way to deliver the big hit, something they certainly could have used to try to take the series opener.

“Energy level was tremendous in the dugout. Everybody in the lineup did something tonight,” he said. “We just got to come up with that big hit with runners on base. But I’m super proud of the pitching staff. I mean, a game like that, you give up five early in the game, a lot of times, those games go sideways on you in a hurry. And our guys didn’t flinch.”

Up next: South Carolina will look to even the series with the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.32 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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