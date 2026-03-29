Georgia's late rally sinks South Carolina's hopes in another tough weekend

As high as the highs can be in baseball, the game can humble you just as quickly. One moment you’re the hero; the next, you find yourself on the wrong end of a tough break.

Jake Randolph experienced both extremes on Sunday afternoon. After a strong offensive performance, highlighted by a game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning, his defensive struggles ultimately hurt the Gamecocks in a 9-7 loss to No. 7 Georgia, as the Bulldogs completed the series sweep at Foley Field.

Only minutes after his solo blast, Randolph awkwardly lunged for a low, sinking line drive hit by Daniel Jackson into left field. As he slid to his knees, the ball slipped past his glove and rolled to the wall, allowing Tre Phelps to score all the way from first base for the go-ahead run.

Interim head coach Monte Lee thought Randolph had a chance to make the play, which would’ve only been the first out of the inning. Instead, all Lee could do was feel bad for him in a tough moment.

“I feel terrible for Jake,” he said. “I mean, I really do. We made the decision to put him out there, just to try to put our best nine guys on the field and in the lineup at one time.”

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Randolph still had an otherwise strong game, finishing as one of five Gamecocks (13-16, 1-8 SEC) with multiple hits. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs. Lee made it clear that Randolph wasn’t entirely at fault for how the game ultimately transpired.

“We wouldn’t have been in the position that we were in to potentially win the game if it’s not for Jake,” he said. “Jake has just been giving us such good at-bats. I felt super bad for him. I know he feels terrible and would have loved for him to make those plays. I know he would, too, but we’re not in a position to be competitive today offensively if it’s not for Jake. So I certainly don’t blame him.”

Even before that sequence, South Carolina’s bullpen had already been struggling to keep Georgia’s dangerous offense in check. Brandon Stone did his part, holding the Bulldogs to four runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. After he exited, it became much harder for the relievers who followed to find success.

Alex Valentin, who was expected to pitch multiple innings after Stone, lasted just 0.2 innings. He struggled to find the strike zone, walking three and allowing a run over 21 pitches. Lee then turned to Parker Marlatt, trying to hold onto a two-run lead in the sixth with Georgia heating up.

Marlatt didn’t fare too well, though, serving up a bases-loaded, two-run single to Jackson to tie the game. The Bulldogs then took the lead on a Bryce Calloway RBI single that dropped just in front of Randolph, who seemed to have a chance to make a catch with two outs.

Alex Philpott, who Lee felt pitched well, gave up two runs in the eighth that allowed the Bulldogs to reclaim the lead for good. He worked two innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out one.

These pitching woes came on a day when a struggling Gamecock offense had finally gotten it going. After scoring just three runs over the first two games, they plated seven runs on 13 hits in the loss.

“We came up with a little bit of a different plan for today with the guys, and not necessarily that it was all that different than what we were doing in the past,” Lee said. “Just trying to create more of a clear identity that we want out of the offense. I thought the guys did a great job of it today.”

South Carolina jumped out to an early four-run lead after scoring six runs over the first four innings. Randolph got things started with an RBI single to right in the first. In the second, Beau Hollins hit an RBI double that scored Will Craddock from first, then Patrick Evans followed with a solo home run.

The Gamecocks even mounted a strong two-out rally in the fourth. Talmadge LeCroy ripped a 2-0 pitch into left for an RBI single. KJ Scobey, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI, followed with a run-scoring double into the right-centerfield gap.

Still, it wasn’t enough. The pitching had held a potent offense in check for two games, and the offense finally found a rhythm in the finale. But neither side put it together at the same time. That’s what Lee hopes to figure out here as the Gamecocks are now in a much deeper hole in conference play.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve thrown the ball really well. I’m really glad that we swung the bats well today,” Lee said. “Hopefully, we can carry some good offensive momentum into next week. We’re just going to continue to praise the kids for the positive things that they’re doing and just keep working hard to find ways to make us better.”

Up next: South Carolina will head back home to Columbia to begin a five-game homestand. The Gamecocks will host Wofford on Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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