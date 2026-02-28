Gunther shines in rivalry debut, leading Gamecocks to shutout win over Clemson

After cruising through Clemson’s lineup over the first four innings, Josh Gunther ran into trouble in the fifth as the Tigers looked to get going. With two outs and two runners on, he faced a pivotal matchup against leadoff hitter Jarren Purify, who was stepping to the plate for a third time.

Purify was no stranger to the rivalry spotlight. Almost exactly one year earlier, he launched a seventh-inning solo shot that helped Clemson to a 5–3 victory in the series opener. Now, with the pressure mounting once again, the moment felt familiar.

But this time, Gunther made quick work of Purify, striking him out on three pitches to end the threat. It was the biggest moment of the night in a start Gunther had long envisioned since transferring to South Carolina. The right-hander turned in a gem in his rivalry debut, powering the Gamecocks to a 7-0 win over the No. 15 Tigers on Friday night at Founders Park.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak against Clemson, marking South Carolina’s first win in the rivalry since March 5, 2023. It’s also the team’s first shutout over the Tigers since March 3, 2017.

Gunther gave South Carolina (7–3) exactly what it needed in his first start of the season after opening the year in the bullpen. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters and issuing only one walk.

Until Friday, Gunther’s college career was exclusively pitching out of the bullpen. He led Wake Forest in saves last year, but he came to South Carolina with his sights set on starting. He didn’t reach that goal at first, but after his dominant performance, he has firmly claimed it.

Gunther’s outing alone was enough to set the tone for a series-opening win, but early run support gave him some needed breathing room. The Gamecocks worked some good at-bats against Clemson right-hander Aidan Knaak early and eventually broke through in the third.

With the bases loaded and one out, the game’s first run scored on a wild pitch to the backstop. Shortly after, Ethan Lizama delivered with an RBI single. On the throw-in from center field, Tigers catcher Jacob Jarrell attempted to throw out Lizama as he tried to take second, but the throw went into the outfield, allowing another run to score.

KJ Scobey ripped a first-pitch single into right field, fueling a four-run third for South Carolina. He’d later come through again with an RBI double in the sixth, kickstarting a two-run inning.

With a comfortable lead in the late innings, Alex Valentin took the mound to start the eighth and picked up right where Gunther left off. The left-hander struck out five of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless frames. Between the two, South Carolina struck out 15 batters.

Up next: South Carolina will go for a series win over the Tigers as the action shifts to Segra Park on Saturday. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Amp Phillips (1-0, 1.86 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

