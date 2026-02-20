Has Logan Sutter gotten his swing back? South Carolina certainly hopes so

It’s just one hit. It came in the late innings with South Carolina already up by eight runs and surely on its way to a blowout win. But no one needed it more than Logan Sutter.

First pitch: a hanging slider. As Sutter coils up in his stance, he usually demolishes those pitches when they cross the plate, but that hadn’t been the case since he arrived on campus in the fall.

It wasn’t like he had forgotten how to hit, though. It just took one good swing to show the hitter that he’s capable of being.

Sutter swung and sent the ball soaring high into the night sky down the left-field line, where Gardner-Webb’s left fielder eventually ran out of room. He jogged around the bases and headed towards home plate, where his teammates awaited to mob him with high fives and hugs.

Five games into the season, Sutter finally broke through with his first home run, a two-run shot that finished off a 12-2 run-rule win on Wednesday. It was also his first hit as a Gamecock, and the hope now is that swing is what finally gets him going.

“We’ve been waiting for it,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “I mean, this kid’s hit everywhere he’s been, and then he just has not really swung the bat well. I saw him get four hits all fall. They were all singles. I saw him get four hits in preseason. They were all singles.”

Sutter was arguably the best offensive player that South Carolina added from the transfer portal this offseason. He hit .367 with 15 homers, 22 doubles, 62 RBI and a 1.180 OPS at Purdue last season.

So it came as a surprise when he struggled as much as he did in the fall and preseason with his new team. He was striking out a lot and not showing any signs of power. Though some of those struggles may have had more to do with adjusting to facing SEC-caliber pitching every day in scrimmages.

“There’s always guys in every league that are those types of arms,” Sutter said. “But, I mean, obviously seeing it every day to that extent was different, something to get used to. … Z Russ (Zach Russell) was my biggest struggle. I could not get on a sinker whenever I faced him.”

Despite the slump, Mainieri stuck with him as South Carolina’s starting second baseman on Opening Day. Like many who have watched him play, he believed it was only a matter of time before he turned things around. Sutter had proven to be too good a hitter for that not to happen.

“I mean, I’ve gone through some before, obviously not to that extent, but just push through,” Sutter said about his struggles. “Just keep doing what I’m doing and know that I’m a good hitter. Just get through it.”

But when the season began, the internal light bulb didn’t just magically turn on. Sutter went 0-for-6 during Opening Weekend and was pinch-hit for in all three games. He didn’t start in the team’s next two midweek games as Mainieri opted to give others a chance at second base.

Now that Sutter has gotten the monkey off his back and may have found his swing again, he’s back in the mix for the everyday starting job — a good problem for Mainieri to have heading into the weekend.

“Logan’s put himself, obviously, back in the hunt with one swing of the bat, because you see what he’s capable of,” Mainieri said. “We’ll figure it out. We’ve still got time to go before, well, not a lot of time before we play Clemson, but a couple of weeks to go before we play the SEC, and we’ll figure it out.”

