How former South Carolina baseball players are doing at their new schools

South Carolina has officially crossed the halfway point of the 2026 season, making now a good time to catch up on how some former Gamecocks who are still playing college baseball are doing.

During this past offseason, the Gamecocks completely flipped their roster with 18 players from last year’s team departing for new schools. Let’s take a look at how those players have performed so far.

Roman Kimball, RHP: Needing a fresh start after a rocky year with the Gamecocks, Kimball transferred to UCF for his fifth and final season. However, the change of scenery hasn’t done much to improve his numbers on the mound. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in six appearances for the Knights, recording seven strikeouts and four walks over 4.2 innings.

Jarvis Evans, LHP: Evans, who spent his career in the SEC with Georgia and South Carolina, is now in the Big Ten at Purdue. He’s been a weekend starter for the Boilermakers, going 2-2 with a 7.13 ERA, while striking out 17 and walking 11 over 24 innings.

Henry Kaczmar, INF: After a year away, Kaczmar returned to his home state to play for Ohio State. In his second stint with the Buckeyes, he’s hitting .330 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 106 at-bats. He’s been OSU’s everyday shortstop and has put together a solid year defensively, posting a .990 fielding percentage with just one error in 26 games.

Nolan Nawrocki, INF: After injuries plagued his one-year stay in Columbia, Nawrocki transferred to Tulane, marking his third and final stop in college baseball. The Rockville Centre, NY native is hitting .200 with one homer and 11 RBI in 55 at-bats. He’s played in 21 games and made 14 starts for the Green Wave.

Cayden Gaskin, INF: Gaskin has begun to earn more playing time in his senior season at UCF. He’s played in 19 games and started in 13 of them. He’s hitting .333 with no homers and seven RBI in 57 at-bats. Gaskin has hit safely in his last five games for the Knights, including two straight three-hit performances on Saturday and Sunday against Arizona.

Aydin Palmer, LHP: Palmer is getting his chance to show what he can do while pitching at Francis Marion this season. The left-hander is 7-1 with a 4.46 ERA across eight starts and has also recorded one save. He’s struck out 55 batters and walked 23 over 42.1 innings of work.

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Will Tippett, INF: Tippett, who spent the fall away from baseball, has had a rough go of it with the Charleston Cougars. He’s hitting .169 with one homer and five RBI in 65 at-bats. However, seven of his 11 total hits this season have gone for extra bases, including six doubles. Tippett will make his return to Founders Park on April 7 when the Cougars face the Gamecocks.

Max Kaufer, C: Kaufer has had himself a career year so far in his senior season at Wichita State. He’s hitting .440 with 11 homers, 27 RBI and a ridiculous 1.747 OPS in 50 at-bats. However, he hasn’t played since March 17.

Ryan Bakes, C: Bakes, who spent two years at South Carolina, transferred back home to play for Illinois State. Starting in 23 games so far, he’s hitting .237 with five homers and 16 RBI in 93 at-bats.

Tyler June, OF: June redshirted at South Carolina last year and is now at Florida SouthWestern State, a JUCO program located in Cypress Lake, Florida. He’s hitting .375 with no homers and one RBI in 24 at-bats. He’s also stolen nine bases in 10 tries.

Eddie Copper, RHP: Copper has quickly found success up the road at Charlotte, emerging as the 49ers’ Friday night starter. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 29.1 innings, recording 34 strikeouts and 16 walks. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in all but one start this season.

Tyler Pitzer, RHP: The 2025 Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year has been effective primarily out of the bullpen for Brian O’Connor at Mississippi State. Pitzer is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA across 10 innings for the Bulldogs, recording 14 strikeouts and just three walks while holding opponents to a .118 batting average. Pitzer will be back at Founders Park from April 17-19 when Mississippi State faces South Carolina.

Ashton Crowther, LHP: In his third collegiate stop, Crowther has flourished while pitching out of relief for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The left-hander is 2-1 on the year with a 2.03 ERA over eight appearances. He’s struck out 10 and walked two across 13.1 innings. Crowther will be back at Founders Park when Alabama travels to South Carolina for a three-game series from May 8-10.

Ryder Garino, RHP: Garino transferred to NC State and has done well in a relief role for the Wolfpack this season. He’s 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 17 and walking eight while holding opponents to a .159 batting average in 13 innings of work.

Jackson Soucie, LHP: The Ontario native transferred to Kentucky and has posted a 2.35 ERA over eight relief appearances this season. Though he’s logged just 7.2 innings for the Wildcats, he’s recorded seven strikeouts and two walks. Soucie returns to Founders Park when Kentucky travels to South Carolina for a three-game series from April 24-26.

Wyatt Evans, LHP: Evans now plays for former Gamecock catcher and current head coach Landon Powell at North Greenville. Across nine appearances, the left-hander has a 2.08 ERA and has struck out eight with six walks over 8.2 innings of work.

Jase Woita, INF/OF: Woita has put together a phenomenal 2026 season at Missouri. The left-handed slugger is hitting .365 with six home runs, 33 RBI and a 1.091 OPS, eclipsing nearly all of his numbers from last year at South Carolina in just 24 games. Woita won’t make a return to Founders Park this year, but he and the Tigers will welcome the Gamecocks to CoMo for a three-game series from April 9-11.

Brendan Sweeney, RHP: South Carolina’s saves leader in 2025 is now at Mississippi State alongside Pitzer. Sweeney has made nine appearances, including one start, and recorded a save while posting a 5.14 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks. He’ll be back at Founders Park from April 17-19 when Mississippi State faces South Carolina.

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