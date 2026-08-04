How Gamecocks are performing in summer baseball league action: Aug. 4 update

Summer is coming to an end for many college baseball players who have been playing in various leagues across the country. The regular season is winding down and the postseason is getting underway.

For South Carolina, a handful of new players who have joined the team this offseason are continuing to play over the summer. Most are done with their seasons, but some still have games left to play.

Here’s how the current players on next season’s roster have performed so far this summer.

Ryan Brennecke — Lakeshore Chinooks, Northwoods League

Brennecke, a Wake Forest transfer who was once committed to the Gamecocks in high school, has pitched much better after a tough beginning to the summer. The left-hander twirled five innings of one-run ball in his most recent outing on July 18, striking out a season-high nine batters and walking two. In his past two starts, he’s allowed one run on five hits and struck out 14 batters over 10 innings. Brennecke owns a 5.63 ERA on the year, but he’s struck out 31 batters and walked 17 through 24 innings.

The Chinooks will wrap up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Andrew Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, finished the regular season as the Cape’s batting title champion after hitting .361 in 29 games. He hit four home runs and drove in 19 runs in 97 at-bats.

Defensively, he’s split time playing the outfield and catching behind the plate. In 12 games at catcher, he’s thrown out 11 runners in 24 stolen base attempts, good for a 46 percent throw-out rate. He’s committed one error in eight games out in left field.

The Braves will begin the CCBL Division Semifinals best-of-three series on Tuesday against the Falmouth Commodores. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Luke Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, went homerless over 34 regular-season games. He’s hitting .230 with 23 RBI and 10 doubles. He’s mostly played in the outfield with some time spent at first and third base.

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Brandon Cromer — Lexington County Blowfish, Coastal Plain League

Cromer hasn’t hit much this summer, with one homer and four RBI over 20 at-bats. He’s pitched to a 7.71 ERA, giving up 10 earned runs on 13 hits with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks over 11.2 innings.

Brice Estep — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Estep, a Coastal Carolina transfer, has struggled at the plate throughout the entire summer, hitting .137 with one homer and five RBI in 51 at-bats. He’s only recorded seven hits during that stretch. He’s struck out 25 times and walked 10. Defensively, he’s thrown out 13 runners in 35 stolen base attempts, good for a 37 percent throw-out rate.

Andrew Koshy — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Koshy, a Maryland transfer, went 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven appearances. The right-hander struck out 10 and walked four in 9.1 innings of relief.

Miles Keogh — Anchorage Bucs, Alaska Baseball League

Keogh, who flipped from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina as part of the Gamecocks’ 2026 high school recruiting class, finished his summer hitting .367 and 22 hits in 60 at-bats. He drove in seven runs and stole 11 bases. He primarily played second base for the Bucs.

Garrett Michel — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Michel, who spent time at Virginia Tech and Arizona State before transferring to South Carolina, hit .196 with no homers and six RBI in 51 at-bats. He made 14 starts at first base with one error while fielding at a .990 clip.

Connor Shouse — Chatham Anglers, Cape Cod League

Shouse, a Texas Tech transfer, hit .372 with no homers and nine RBI in 43 at-bats in the Cape. He reached base at a .440 clip with an overall .928 OPS. He also made one appearance on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in an inning of work.

JD Stein — Orleans Firebirds, Cape Cod League/USA Collegiate National Team

Stein, a Wake Forest transfer, played in eight games for the Firebirds and hit .240 with six hits and two RBI in 25 at-bats. He played five games at shortstop and one at second base, committing two errors.

Stein made the USA Collegiate National Team, where he was a part of the roster that traveled to Taichung City, Taiwan but lost to Japan in extra innings in the gold medal game. He hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run for a 10-0 win over Korea to help USA advance to the gold medal game.

Stein went 0-for-1 in the gold medal game on July 15. He played in eight games during training camp, hitting .357 with two RBI and a 1.038 OPS. He was 6-for-9 in stolen base attempts.

Jordan Stephens — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Stephens, a Georgia transfer, had a tremendous summer in the Cape, finishing with a 1.06 ERA in six appearances with five starts. He struck out 27 batters and walked nine in 17 innings. In his most recent start on July 25, Stephens tossed three scoreless innings and struck out three and walked one.