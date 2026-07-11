How Gamecocks are performing in summer baseball league action: July 11 update

With the college baseball season now over, the focus shifts to the summer, as many players are playing in summer collegiate baseball leagues.

For South Carolina, a handful of new players who have joined the team this offseason are continuing to play over the summer. However, the roster is not yet fully finalized, so more could be added to the list in future updates, depending on who else comes aboard.

For now, here’s the latest look at how those players have performed so far this summer.

Ryan Brennecke — Lakeshore Chinooks, Northwoods League

Brennecke, a Wake Forest transfer who was once committed to the Gamecocks in high school, is 1-0 with a 6.63 ERA in 19 innings. He’s struck out 22 and walked 15 while picking up one save. For the most part, he’s dealt with some struggles this summer, but in his most recent outing on July 10, the left-hander picked up his first win, giving up no runs and one hit over five innings.

Andrew Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, has been one of the top hitters in the Cape this summer, hitting .348 with two homers and five RBI in 69 at-bats. He’s caught nine games behind the plate and thrown out eight runners in 19 stolen base attempts, good for a 42 percent throw-out rate. But he’s also gotten some work in the outfield, playing three games in left field for the Braves.

Luke Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, is hitting .286 with no homers and 16 RBI in 63 at-bats. 10 of his 18 hits have been doubles. He’s seen time at both corner infield spots and eight games out in right field.

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Brandon Cromer — Lexington County Blowfish, Coastal Plain League

Cromer last saw game action on July 2. In five games, he’s hitting .250 with one homer and four RBI over 20 at-bats. He made three starts on the mound earlier in the summer but hasn’t pitched since June 20. He tossed a scoreless inning in each of his first two appearances before running into trouble in his most recent outing on June 20, when he failed to record an out and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. The left-hander has recorded two strikeouts and one walk.

Brice Estep — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Estep, a Coastal Carolina transfer, has had a tough summer offensively, hitting .125 with one homer and three RBI in 32 at-bats. He’s only recorded four hits in 12 games. He’s been sharp behind the plate, though, making eight starts at catcher and throwing out 12 runners in 23 stolen base attempts.

Miguel Hugas — Harwich Mariners, Cape Cod League

Hugas, a Mercer transfer, is 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in six appearances. He’s struck out four and walked three over 8.2 innings while picking up three saves.

Andrew Koshy — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Koshy, a Maryland transfer, is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven appearances. He’s struck out 10 and walked four over 9.1 innings.

Miles Keogh — Anchorage Bucs, Alaska Baseball League

Keogh, who flipped from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina as part of the Gamecocks’ 2026 high school recruiting class, is hitting .400 with four hits in 10 at-bats while driving in one run. After going hitless in his first game on June 29, the incoming freshman shortstop has recorded multi-hit performances in his last two games.

Garrett Michel — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Michel, who spent time at Virginia Tech and Arizona State before transferring to South Carolina, is hitting .196 with no homers and six RBI in 51 at-bats. He’s made 14 starts at first base with one error while fielding at a .990 clip.

Connor Shouse — Chatham Anglers, Cape Cod League

Shouse, the Gamecocks’ latest portal addition after he committed on July 4, has picked up right where he left off from his 2026 season at Texas Tech. He’s hitting .372 with no homers and nine RBI in 43 at-bats in the Cape. He’s gotten on base at a .440 clip with an overall .928 OPS. He’s also made one appearance on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in an inning of work.

Jordan Stephens — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Stephens, a Georgia transfer, is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA in three appearances with two starts. His command has been sharp, with 16 strikeouts and four walks over 8.2 innings. He’s averaging 16.6 strikeouts per nine (K/9) this summer.

Ethan Sutton — Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Cape Cod League

Sutton, a South Florida transfer, is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances with the Red Sox in the Cape. He’s struck out 12 and walked five over nine innings of work this summer.

Will Whelan — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Whelan, a Minnesota transfer, has been having a tremendous summer in the Cape. He ranks second in the league with a 0.50 ERA through four starts on the mound. The left-hander has given up just one earned run while striking out 20 and walking 12 over 18 innings.