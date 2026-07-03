How Gamecocks are performing in summer baseball league action: July 3 update

With the college baseball season now over, the focus shifts to the summer, where many players are playing in summer collegiate baseball leagues.

For South Carolina, a handful of new players are continuing to play over the summer. However, the roster is not yet fully finalized, so more could be added to the list in future updates, depending on who else comes aboard.

For now, here’s a look at how those players have performed so far this summer.

Ryan Brennecke — Lakeshore Chinooks, Northwoods League

After not pitching that often at Wake Forest this past season, Brennecke has already seen more innings on the mound so far this summer. However, he’s pitching to a 9.00 ERA in five appearances with three starts for the Chinooks. The left-hander has struck out 17 and walked 12 over 14 innings of work.

Andrew Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, is hitting .367 with two home runs, four RBI and a 1.037 OPS in 49 at-bats. He’s caught seven games behind the plate, throwing out five runners in 14 stolen base attempts, good for a 36 percent throw-out rate.

Luke Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, is hitting .277, still without a homer, but with 12 RBI in 47 at-bats. Six of his 13 hits this summer have gone for extra bases. He’s been playing all over the diamond at first and third base as well as right field with the Braves.

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Brandon Cromer — Lexington County Blowfish, Coastal Plain League

Cromer, who missed the entire 2026 season with Tommy John surgery, is back in action playing locally with the Blowfish. He’s hitting .267 with one home run and three RBI in 15 at-bats.

He’s also logged some innings on the mound, making three starts. He tossed a scoreless inning in each of his first two appearances before running into trouble in his most recent outing on June 20, when he failed to record an out and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. The left-hander has recorded two strikeouts and one walk this summer. He hasn’t logged any stats since then, though.

Brice Estep — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

It’s been a tough summer for Estep so far. The Coastal Carolina transfer is hitting just .130 with one homer and two RBI in 23 at-bats. However, his defense has made up for where his bat has lacked, throwing out eight runners in 18 stolen base attempts, good for a 44 percent throw-out rate.

Miguel Hugas — Harwich Mariners, Cape Cod League

Hugas, a Mercer transfer who committed to the Gamecocks on Monday, is 1-0 and hasn’t allowed any runs in five appearances. He’s struck out four and walked two over six innings of work.

Andrew Koshy — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Koshy, a Maryland transfer who committed to the Gamecocks on Monday, is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five appearances this summer. He’s struck out eight and walked three in 5.2 innings of work.

Miles Keogh — Anchorage Bucs, Alaska Baseball League

Keogh, who flipped from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina as part of the Gamecocks’ 2026 high school recruiting class, has arrived in Alaska to begin playing for the Bucs. So far, he’s only appeared in one game and is hitless through three at-bats with one strikeout.

Garrett Michel — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Michel, who’s now at his third school after stops at Virginia Tech and Arizona State, is a teammate of three other new Gamecock transfers in the Cape. The veteran first baseman is hitting .195 with no homers and three RBI in 41 at-bats. He’s started 11 games at first base and has yet to make an error.

Jordan Stephens — Wareham Gatemen, Cape Cod League

Stephens, a Georgia transfer, is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two appearances with one start in the Cape. His strikeout-to-walk numbers have looked good so far with eight punchouts and three walks in 4.2 innings.

Ethan Sutton — Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Cape Cod League

Sutton, a USF transfer who committed to the Gamecocks on Monday, is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances with the Red Sox in the Cape. He’s struck out 12 and walked five over nine innings of work this summer.

Will Whelan — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Whelan, the newest addition to the Gamecocks after committing on Thursday, is off to a tremendous start in the Cape. Through three starts, he’s pitching to a 0.69 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 11 walks over 13 innings of work. The left-hander tossed five no-hit innings against the Chatham Anglers on June 23. However, while he struck out six batters, he also struggled with his command at times and walked five.