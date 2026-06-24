How Gamecocks are performing in summer baseball league action: June 24 update

With the college baseball season now over, the focus shifts to the summer, where many players are playing in summer collegiate baseball leagues.

For South Carolina, a few players are continuing to play over the summer. However, the roster is not yet fully finalized, so more could be added to the list in the coming weeks, depending on who comes aboard.

For now, here’s an initial look at how those current players have performed so far this summer.

Brice Estep — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Estep, a Coastal Carolina transfer, has appeared in two games with one start at catcher. He’s splitting catching duties with another Gamecock, whom we’ll get to shortly. Through his first four at-bats, Estep is still looking for his first hit and has struck out once. Defensively, he’s caught 11 innings at catcher and has thrown out two runners in three stolen base attempts.

Andrew Costello — Bourne Braves, Cape Cod League

Costello, a transfer from Wake Forest, has seen more playing time than Estep through the early portion of the Cape Cod season with the Braves. Through nine games, he’s hitting .414 with one home run, three doubles and two RBI in 26 at-bats. He’s started five games at catcher and has thrown out two of seven baserunners in stolen base attempts. He’s also committed one error and has a .982 fielding percentage.

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Brandon Cromer — Lexington County Blowfish, Coastal Plain League

Cromer, who missed the entire 2026 season with Tommy John surgery, is back in action playing locally with the Blowfish. He’s hitting .267 with one home run and three RBI in 15 at-bats.

He’s also logged some innings on the mound, making three starts. He tossed a scoreless inning in each of his first two appearances before running into trouble in his most recent outing on Saturday, when he failed to record an out and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. The left-hander has recorded two strikeouts and one walk this summer.

Miles Keogh — Anchorage Bucs, Alaska Baseball League

Keogh, who recently committed to South Carolina as part of the Gamecocks’ 2026 high school recruiting class, will head up to Alaska on Thursday and will play in games soon after that. The Bucs began their season on June 9 and are 5-7 on the year.