How Jake McCoy plans to keep giving back through 'Strikeouts for Veterans' campaign after season-ending injury

Jake McCoy’s season was cut short before it ever began, but his purpose hasn’t changed — only the way he’ll carry it out has.

A little over two weeks ago, McCoy learned he had suffered a UCL tear in his elbow that would require Tommy John surgery. The injury dealt a significant blow to South Carolina’s pitching staff, as he had been positioning himself to serve as the potential ace of the weekend rotation.

Not only did the injury end his season, but it also altered McCoy’s plans to raise money through his “Strikeouts for Veterans” campaign.

Beginning last year, he pledged to donate $23 for every strikeout he recorded to Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing assistance to disabled and aging veterans.

Although he won’t take the mound this season, the fundraising effort will continue, just in a different form.

“With my injury taking me out of the rotation, I’m pivoting, not pulling back,” McCoy announced Thursday evening. “I’m now committing $2.30 for every strikeout our entire South Carolina pitching staff records this season.”

McCoy led the Gamecocks with 77 strikeouts last year, raising $1,771 through his personal pledge. With the help of additional donations, however, that total climbed to $17,738 in support of veterans’ housing.

This season, the goal is for the Gamecocks’ pitching staff to combine for 652 strikeouts. At $2.30 per strikeout, that would equal roughly $1,500 from McCoy alone. As was the case a year ago, he hopes community support will push that number significantly higher.

“Whether it’s 23 cents, a dollar, or a flat donation, every pledge turns a “K” into real help for our veterans this season,” McCoy said. “The mission doesn’t stop because I’m off the mound—if anything, it’s a chance for all of us to step up.”

Click here if you’d like to donate to Purple Heart Homes and Strikeouts for Veterans!

Purple Heart Homes was co-founded in 2008 by Iraq War veterans Dale Beatty and John Gallina. Together, they had a shared mission: to honor and support veterans by ensuring they have safe, accessible housing. For McCoy, partnering with the organization has been especially meaningful as he works to bring greater awareness to the cause.

“One of the things they do is help acclimate people from being in service to coming home,” he told GamecockCentral last year. “A lot of people have PTSD, and some obviously, they’re wounded. So it’s hard for them to transfer back. They either get put in apartment buildings or government homes and stuff like that. That’s not what is right for them.

“They deserve to have their own space, their own home. … That’s such a huge thing for me. I think everybody deserves to have that, and it’s awesome for them to have that chance.”

South Carolina will open the 2026 season with a doubleheader on Friday against Northern Kentucky at Founders Park. First pitch for game one will be at 1 p.m., with game two to follow 45 minutes afterwards. Both games will be on SEC Network+.

