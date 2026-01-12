How many preseason ranked teams will South Carolina play in 2026?

South Carolina will officially be unranked to start this season, but as per usual, the 2026 schedule is loaded with ranked teams from start to finish.

This has typically been the case, considering the SEC, which usually has the most ranked teams, is arguably the top conference in college baseball. But based on the current rankings, you could say the Gamecocks got as tough a draw as they have in recent years.

D1Baseball dropped its Preseason Top 25 on Monday, with UCLA in the No. 1 slot for the first time in the 12-year history of the rankings. After that, the rankings are littered with teams that will be on South Carolina’s schedule.

In total, the Gamecocks will play 11 ranked teams over the course of the season. Nine are from the SEC, while they’ll also play Clemson and North Carolina in the non-conference slate.

Of their 56 regular-season games, 28 will come against ranked opponents, which accounts for exactly half of their schedule.

Here’s a look at the full list of ranked teams that South Carolina will play in 2026.

Opponent Ranking When LSU (Away) 2 May 1-3 Texas (Home) 3 April 2-4 Mississippi State (Home) 4 April 17-19 Arkansas (Home) 7 March 20-22 North Carolina (Neutral) 11 March 24 Florida (Away) 13 March 13-15 Georgia (Away) 15 March 27-29 Kentucky (Home) 18 April 24-26 Clemson (H/N/A) 19 Feb. 27-March 1 Vanderbilt (Away) 23 May 14-16

Of those 28 games, 15 will be away from Founders Park. The Gamecocks will have four road weekend series in SEC play, plus two neutral-site games and an away game at Clemson.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

In 2025, South Carolina played 22 games against top-25 teams and went 4-18 in those games in Paul Mainieri’s first season as head coach. Now in year two, with a revamped roster, Mainieri will look to lead the Gamecocks to a much better season after going 28-29 (6-22 SEC) last year.

South Carolina will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Northern Kentucky to begin a three-game weekend series. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. The Gamecocks won’t play their first ranked opponent until the third weekend of non-conference play against No. 19 Clemson.

D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25

No. 1: UCLA

No. 2: LSU

No. 3: Texas

No. 4: Mississippi State

No. 5: Georgia Tech

No. 6: Coastal Carolina

No. 7: Arkansas

No. 8: Louisville

No. 9: Auburn

No. 10 TCU

No. 11: North Carolina

No. 12: Oregon State

No. 13: Florida

No. 14: Tennessee

No. 15: Georgia

No. 16: Florida State

No. 17: NC State

No. 18: Kentucky

No. 19: Clemson

No. 20: Southern Miss

No. 21: Wake Forest

No. 22: Miami (FL)

No. 23: Vanderbilt

No. 24: Arizona

No. 25: Texas A&M

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!