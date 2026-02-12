How South Carolina is handling closing duties, overcoming late-inning struggles this year

It didn’t matter what the score was. In 2025, no lead was safe for South Carolina.

That reality was laid bare last April, when the Gamecocks squandered a 10-run cushion in the final four innings against Texas A&M. They led 12–2 through five and a half innings, only to watch it unravel from there. The collapse was sealed when Kaeden Kent launched a walk-off grand slam, handing South Carolina a stunning 15–12 loss.

There were other late-game breakdowns throughout the season, but none more glaring than that one. It became the defining snapshot of a team that struggled to finish and a season that spiraled into the worst in program history.

Now, in 2026, head coach Paul Mainieri has made closing out games a priority, placing an emphasis on execution and finding ways to finish what the team starts.

“You never like falling behind in games,” Mainieri said, “but whether you fall behind or take the lead, the most important innings are the last four innings of the game if you want to win the game.”

As the season begins on Friday, the Gamecocks will rely heavily on their bullpen to carry them through a five-game stretch in six days. Mainieri doesn’t anticipate any of his weekend starting pitchers to go more than a couple of innings, at least for their first round of starts.

“I know in these first couple of weeks, our starting pitching is in no way going beyond five innings, at least this first week,” he said. “In no way is it going beyond five innings or 75 pitches; it may only be four innings. So it’s important to get off to a good start.”

Riley Goodman and Amp Phillips will each start in an Opening Day doubleheader vs. Northern Kentucky on Friday. Brandon Stone will get the ball in the series finale Saturday afternoon.

Once the starter’s outings are over, Mainieri has his first move out of the bullpen mapped out.

“Well, to be honest with you, I’m hoping that when we give the ball to Gunther tomorrow, he takes it to the finish line, whether it’s three, four, five innings,” Mainieri said. “If he can’t, then maybe Valentin will finish the first game. If Gunther can do it in the first game, then Valentin hopefully can do it in the second game.”

The plan is simple. Friday’s starters will go four to five innings before handing the baton to long relievers Josh Gunther or Alex Valentin, who will carry the game the rest of the way. It’s not a strategy Mainieri can deploy every game, but it’s one he hopes to lean on whenever possible.

Gunther and Valentin were arguably South Carolina’s most consistent arms during the preseason. Both will begin the year in the bullpen, though Mainieri said they were just as deserving of spots in the weekend rotation.

“I feel really good about putting Gunther and Valentin in those situations, at least in a couple of the games,” Mainieri said. “And so we’re gonna have to just kind of see how it works. I hope all of them pitch great, and it’s a tough decision for me going forward.”

Still, this approach isn’t sustainable over the course of a 56-game season. The Gamecocks will need others to step up and shoulder meaningful innings.

When roster moves were made in the offseason, the assumption was that either Gunther or Josh Gregoire, both closers at their previous schools, would slide into that role this year. For now, though, Mainieri appears content to let the bullpen sort itself out before settling on a full-time closer as the season progresses.

“I’m very confident guys like Cooper Parks and Zach Russell and Logan Prisco and Josh Gregoire and some of the other guys that are out there,” he said. “They’re all very capable of doing the job. Look, they’re all going to be pitching. I mean, we have five games in six days. So we’re going to need a lot of arms to be able to go out there and burn up some innings for us. So it’ll be a little bit of a work by committee until people kind of assert themselves.”

South Carolina opens the season against Northern Kentucky on Friday at Founders Park. First pitch for game one will be at 1 p.m., with game two of the doubleheader to follow 45 minutes afterwards. Both games will be on SEC Network+.

