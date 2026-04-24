How South Carolina's use of PitchCom has directly led to better success on mound

It’s been years since Talmadge LeCroy last relied on hand signals. They were once a staple for catchers, but with how much baseball has evolved, they’ve largely become a thing of the past.

“I don’t think I’ve used hand signals since my freshman year,” said LeCroy, now in his fifth season as South Carolina’s starting catcher. “I don’t think we’ve used hand signals at all. It’s just all PitchCom related.”

There was a time when the only way coaches and players could communicate during a game was through hand signals. That was especially true for catchers, who would use a sequence of finger movements while squatted behind the plate to signal which pitch the pitcher should throw. That remained the standard for over a century — until just a few years ago.

After winning the World Series in 2017, the Houston Astros were publicly exposed in a massive sign-stealing scandal. The team used a camera in center field to decode catcher signs, relaying pitches to hitters by banging on a trash can. It became such a widespread issue that Major League Baseball was forced to step in and implement measures to put an end to it.

That solution was PitchCom, introduced in 2022 to allow catchers to send pitch calls electronically to the pitcher through an earpiece, eliminating the need for hand signals.

In 2024, the SEC announced an agreement with PitchCom to provide the technology for on-field communication beginning with the 2025 season. It has since become widely adopted across the sport and is now used by many programs, including South Carolina.

How PitchCom works

If you’ve been to a South Carolina game at any point over the last four seasons, you’ve likely seen a pitcher step off the mound, tap his head and look confused. At the same time, you’re probably just as confused, wondering why the game suddenly stopped. That would be due to PitchCom.

Hidden inside the pitcher’s cap is a small electronic receiver that sends pitch calls directly to the pitcher via an earpiece. It resembles something like a nail file at a glance, but it functions entirely differently, using pre-recorded audio signals to relay pitch selections.

How the pitchers receive those calls ultimately comes from the dugout or from behind the plate, depending on who is handling pitch selection. South Carolina’s coaching staff is responsible for choosing the pitch mix, and they use a separate device to send those calls to the mound.

“It’s kind of like a calculator,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “I mean, it just looks like a little small thing, and you basically program the pitches for the button.”

The device coaches use is called a PitchCom transmitter. It’s roughly the same length as the receiver worn inside the hats, but thicker and equipped with a variety of buttons used to send signals. It essentially functions as a remote.

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Assistant coach Chris Gordon, whose voice can be heard on the audio tracks, is one of the coaches responsible for using the transmitter. He and pitching coach Terry Rooney work together during the game and decide which pitches are called.

“Basically, the earpiece has tracks, and so each button is kind of assigned a track. So I record the track, and then when we hit the button, it plays that track,” Gordon told GamecockCentral. “So it’s nine buttons, but we have two different types of modes. So we go two-click, and then push and hold. So now we have 27 buttons basically that put things in pitch location, and then obviously, like, breaking ball, or we say off, we say down.”

At first glance, the transmitter can appear to be confusing. The black device features 12 same-colored buttons, mostly circular with a few different shapes. There’s no guide on the keyboard indicating which button is tied to which pitch.

That isn’t clear from simply looking at it, but Gordon explained that he created a labeled reference for the catchers so they could learn the system. Once they got through that initial learning process, they were able to quickly recognize which button matched each pitch once the season began.

“It’s a process,” Gordon said. “You’re making 140 of them a game. And then in scrimmages, when we were doing them, you’re doing both sides. Now, we didn’t do it a lot, but in a typical scenario where you’d be calling the game in scrimmages, you’re getting 300 reps every time you play a scrimmage. So it gets kind of second nature.”

Now, as is the case with most technology, PitchCom isn’t always flawless. When it malfunctions or cuts out, usually when a pitcher steps off the mound and a coach, typically Gordon or graduate assistant Caleb Westfall, comes out to replace the device in the pitcher’s hat. Gordon noted that the SEC allows teams to carry up to 16 of those pieces.

And while pitchers and catchers are the ones most often wearing them, coaches and position players can also use the devices to stay in sync with what’s being called. Lee has even worn one himself before, back in 2024, when he was helping position infielders during games.

“When Matt Williams was our pitching coach, I would ask him for one, because sometimes, if I knew what pitch was coming, I wouldn’t want to move the infielders a little bit based on the pitch,” he said. “And then Matt would get on to me, because I don’t hear so good. Mine was turned up so loud, it would be like ‘fastball away,’ literally. You’re just trying to hear that thing, and he was like, ‘Hey, man, turn that thing down.’ He was paranoid that they would hear it.”

That’s the other thing. The receiver inside the hats literally calls out the pitch that’s being thrown. But it’s not as big a concern as it might seem to be on the surface. LeCroy wears an earpiece, while pitchers are essentially on their own “little island” on the mound, far enough away that opposing players can’t pick up on what’s being said.

A direct correlation to improved results

On March 21, less than a day after South Carolina was beaten 22-6 by Arkansas in the opener of a weekend series, Paul Mainieri stepped down as head coach. Lee then took over in the interim and didn’t waste much time implementing changes in his first day on the job.

One of the first decisions Lee made was to switch the pitch-calling duties. Starting last fall, LeCroy started calling pitches, a role that carried through the first 23 games of the season. During that stretch, South Carolina posted a 4.73 ERA before Mainieri’s tenure came to an end.

That wasn’t the sole reason why Lee decided to return the responsibility to the coaching staff, just as it had been in previous seasons. He wanted to take some of the load off LeCroy’s plate, instead wanting him to focus on catching, hitting and being the leader that the team desperately needed.

“I think it’s a huge mental load off of Talmadge. Talmadge is having to catch and hit in the middle of the order and be a leader,” Lee said. “That’s a lot to ask of a young man, and then just having the stress of having to call pitches on top of that. Quite honestly, I don’t want him to have accountability for calling pitches — that needs to come from our pitching coaches.”

Even Gordon, who is now involved in the pitch-calling, agreed it was the right decision. He felt LeCroy had done an admirable job, but noted that he simply can’t take the same kinds of chances as the coaches can.

“Like 2-1, (LeCroy is) not gonna call a slider, you know, we’re like, ‘Hey, these guys are on swing mode. He’s gonna sit here and say throw a strike here. Here’s his fastball,'” Gordon said. “So that’s the difference that it’s made. Not so much like this big wholesale change about philosophy, just more like we can go for it, and he had to play it safe. That’s the biggest thing that I see.”

Since the change was made, South Carolina has seen a noticeable improvement on the mound. Over the last 19 games — coinciding with Lee taking over as interim head coach — the Gamecocks have posted a 3.80 ERA, nearly a full run better than where they were before under Mainieri.

“I don’t think there’s any coincidence that we’ve pitched better since we made that adjustment,” Lee said. “You have two pitching coaches working side by side. They do the scouting report. They have a really good feel for what the pitcher is doing well on that given day and how to get that hitter out. I think that it’s made a huge difference in that regard.”

For context, the coaching staff was always involved in pitch-calling before the change, but there were stretches when LeCroy was calling his own games, similar to how it’s done at the professional level.

Gordon and Rooney, two coaches with years of experience in college baseball, have run the show for the past month. Of course, they don’t always agree on every pitch, but there’s no time to debate. With the pitch clock in effect, they’ve got just 20 seconds to arrive at a decision and get the call in fast.

“It’s a lot of the stuff beforehand, understanding how we want to attack each guy,” Gordon said. “… There’s conversation and stuff, and Terry’s the pitching coach and he’s got the final say. But I’m not afraid to voice my opinion. And so it’s worked well. The biggest thing is getting it in on time. That’s the thing. We don’t want our pitchers to have to feel rushed or feel indecision by the fact that they’re not getting the pitch in a timely fashion.”

LeCroy, meanwhile, now goes with the flow of what’s being called from the dugout. He still wears the PitchCom device and will occasionally be asked for input, but he understands that the primary responsibility no longer rests on his shoulders. And it’s worked out for the best.

“They just call the pitches from the dugout, and we go with it,” he said. “It kind of just takes the thinking out of it for me and really focuses on me and the pitcher and just being the best leader I can be.”

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