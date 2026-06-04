'I'm still very open to going back,' says South Carolina left-hander after entering portal

After just one day of the transfer portal being officially open, nearly half of South Carolina’s 2026 roster had already decided to enter. A few players made that decision in the days leading up to June 1, but 12 more entered the portal by the end of the first day of the cycle.

Some players will enter knowing they have no plans to return and want to find a new home elsewhere for a variety of reasons. That could mean seeking a fresh start, pursuing more playing time, or simply looking for a better opportunity.

Others, however, are entering for a different reason. With South Carolina still in the process of hiring a new head coach, many current players are uncertain of what the future holds. Even though they’ve already hit the portal, they could have the option to return to the Gamecocks if they chose to do so.

That’s the reasoning behind freshman left-handed pitcher Patrick Dudley’s decision to enter the portal. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good; rather, he wants to keep his options open and see how everything unfolds before making a final decision about his future.

“With the coaching staff, brand-new coaching staff, there was no point of me not entering and not exploring what else other options I have for my career,” he told WTKR News 3 in Norfolk, VA. “I’ve got nothing but respect for those guys. I love the program. I mean, I’ve wanted to play there since I was very young. I knew I was going there. But I’m still very open to going back to South Carolina.”

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Dudley had been committed to South Carolina for more than four years before arriving on campus last fall. He originally pledged to the Gamecocks under former head coach Mark Kingston. After Kingston’s dismissal following the 2024 season, he was one of the few recruits the new coaching staff decided to keep from last year’s class.

In his first year with the program, Dudley made five appearances with one start and pitched to a 2.45 ERA. He struck out seven and walked three in 7.1 innings of work.

Dudley has already begun his offseason work, posting videos of himself throwing on social media, looking to gauge interest from other programs. He’ll also be keeping an eye on South Carolina’s coaching search and what direction the program ultimately takes to see whether a return is in the cards.

“I just kind of want to see what they do with the next hire and go from there,” Dudley said. “Like I said, I’m still very open to going back. But at the end of the day, there’s a vacant head coach spot, so it’s kind of like a free pass to enter the portal and see what other options I have.”

The transfer portal will remain open through June 30, giving players until then to enter and explore their options before deciding whether to stay or move on.

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