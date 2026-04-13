In-state wideout decommits from South Carolina

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray won’t play for in-state South Carolina after all.

Kelly-Murray, who committed to the Gamecocks exactly a month ago, decommitted from South Carolina on Monday.

The news comes after GamecockCentral warned its subscribers on Monday that the decommitment was likely about to happen. VTScoop’s Kolby Crawford put in a prediction last week for Kelly-Murray to flip to Virginia Tech

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Murray, who had originally planned to wait until the summer, somewhat surprisingly went ahead and chose the Gamecocks in March over schools like Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Illinois, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Vanderbilt.

Kelly-Murray is ranked as the No. 362 overall prospect and No. 47 wide receiver nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings, checking in as the No. 9 player in South Carolina.

Rivals is even higher on him, ranking Kelly-Murray the No. 202 overall prospect and No. 29 receiver in the class.

As a junior at Summerville in 2025, Kelly-Murray totaled 72 receptions for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns (1,175 all-purpose yards), averaging 73.71 yards per game. He also added two interceptions and 10-plus tackles on the defensive side.