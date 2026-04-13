In-state wideout decommits from South Carolina
Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray won’t play for in-state South Carolina after all.
Kelly-Murray, who committed to the Gamecocks exactly a month ago, decommitted from South Carolina on Monday.
The news comes after GamecockCentral warned its subscribers on Monday that the decommitment was likely about to happen. VTScoop’s Kolby Crawford put in a prediction last week for Kelly-Murray to flip to Virginia Tech
[SPRING SALE: Get 50% OFF GamecockCentral + On3 + Rivals!]
Murray, who had originally planned to wait until the summer, somewhat surprisingly went ahead and chose the Gamecocks in March over schools like Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Illinois, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Vanderbilt.
- 1Trending
Insider Report
Weekend visits, flip activity, DL to watch
- 2Hot
Portal target in town
SC hosting top guard
- 3New
Weekend reaction ⚾
SC takes step in right direction after sweeping Missouri
- 4
Decommitment
Gamecocks lose in-state pledge
- 5
Wes' Reaction
What to make of spring awards
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kelly-Murray is ranked as the No. 362 overall prospect and No. 47 wide receiver nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings, checking in as the No. 9 player in South Carolina.
Rivals is even higher on him, ranking Kelly-Murray the No. 202 overall prospect and No. 29 receiver in the class.
As a junior at Summerville in 2025, Kelly-Murray totaled 72 receptions for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns (1,175 all-purpose yards), averaging 73.71 yards per game. He also added two interceptions and 10-plus tackles on the defensive side.