Inside Monte Lee's hitting approach and how he likes to construct his lineup

The numbers suggest that Monte Lee favors a power-heavy approach at the plate. But on Thursday, Lee pushed back on that notion, dismissing the idea that he’s a “power-oriented coach.”

Despite South Carolina surpassing the 100-home run mark in each of his first two seasons as the hitting coach, Lee believes in hitting gap to gap. He values hitters who can drive the ball for extra bases, with home runs emerging as a byproduct of that mindset rather than the primary goal.

“What I am is I want guys to take their best swing as many times as they can, to hit the ball hard,” Lee said. “I don’t ever want the player to be defensive in the batter’s box. I want our players to be offensive in all phases of the game. I want offensive pitchers. I want offensive defenders. I want offensive baserunners.”

The Gamecocks strayed away from that approach last season, finishing with the fourth-fewest doubles and third-fewest home runs in the SEC. They leaned more into Paul Mainieri’s old-school style of swinging early in the count instead of trying to work walks and create runs.

Now that Mainieri is gone after a year and a half as head coach, Lee has stepped in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He’ll now get to run the offense the way he sees best fit.

There will still be remnants of the aggression that Mainieri desired, but Lee also preaches discipline.

“My biggest thing on the offensive side of the ball is attack pitches you can hit hard, and if you can’t hit it hard, don’t swing at it,” he said. “It’s the blend of aggressiveness and discipline at-bats that matters to me. The two things you cannot defend in baseball are the walk and the home run. Okay, the more times we get on base because we have discipline at-bats, the more opportunities we have to score runs.”

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For all of last year’s shortcomings, South Carolina struck out the third-fewest times in the SEC. But it also drew the second-fewest walks, finishing ahead of only Missouri. Lee’s offenses were far more productive in 2023 and 2024, though they also struck out at a high rate. Finding a better balance will be key.



“If you win the free 90 battle, you’re going to win 90 percent of the time. You don’t get on base via walks without having great plate discipline,” Lee said. “So we don’t go up to the plate trying to walk, but what we try to do is attack good pitches to hit, and the byproduct of that is we’re swinging at one pitch in one spot. We lay off the pitches that we can’t hit hard.”

It’s admittedly harder for Lee to apply his overall philosophy in the middle of the season. Especially with this team heavily comprised of transfers, who may be used to a certain style of hitting.

“When you have guys from different programs coming in, you certainly try to go over your philosophy, but you also kind of have to let them be who they are,” he said.

Almost all of Lee’s hitting philosophy directly applies to how he sets his lineup. He has a certain way he likes to construct the order, but it also depends on the type of hitters he has.

“Ideally, you want your top two guys in the lineup to be high on-base guys, guys that can get on base,” Lee said. “Your three-hole guy, you want to be obviously one of your better hitters. Your four-hole guy is going to get the most RBI opportunities in your lineup over the course of the season. So we want a guy that can hit with runners in scoring position in the four hole. Five hole is an RBI spot. To me, the six-hole can be a combination guy, can be a guy that hits for power, or it can be a second leadoff guy.

“And then 7-8-9, I like a nine-hole guy. Seven and eight, I like them to be able to thump it a little bit. Usually, those guys may be guys that swing and miss a little bit more, maybe that’s why they’re hitting down there. But I like a nine-hole guy that can really get on base, because when you flip the lineup back over to one, two and three, you’ve got a guy that can get on base for them.”

Will his approach yield better results now that he’s in charge? That remains to be seen. South Carolina has been statistically the worst team overall in the SEC this year, a lot of it under Mainieri. Now, Lee has the opportunity to prove that a different perspective on hitting could work over the next two months.

“That’s in a nutshell what I believe in,” Lee said. “I want guys to hit the ball hard, find a way to get on base and give us the best chance to score.”

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