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INTEL: South Carolina transfer portal notes on visitor, Possible targets

wesby: Wes Mitchell17 minutes agoWesMitchellGC
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Duquesne vs Brigham Young
Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Jakub Necas (7) drives against Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

GamecockCentral has the latest its hearing on South Carolina men's basketball and the transfer portal as of Wednesday night.

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