INTEL: South Carolina transfer portal notes on visitor, Possible targets

INTEL: South Carolina transfer portal notes on visitor, Possible targetsby: Wes Mitchell17 minutes agoWesMitchellGCRead In AppMar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Jakub Necas (7) drives against Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY SportsGamecockCentral has the latest its hearing on South Carolina men's basketball and the transfer portal as of Wednesday night.