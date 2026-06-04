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INTEL: What South Carolina is getting in new assistant Steve Smith

wesby: Wes Mitchell1 hour agoWesMitchellGC
NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Florida State
Jan 6, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton and assistant coach Steve Smith chat during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina men's basketball officially hired former Boston College, Florida State, and Clemson assistant Steve Smith to its staff on Tuesday.

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