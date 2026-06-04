INTEL: What South Carolina is getting in new assistant Steve Smith

INTEL: What South Carolina is getting in new assistant Steve Smithby: Wes Mitchell1 hour agoWesMitchellGCRead In AppJan 6, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton and assistant coach Steve Smith chat during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY SportsSouth Carolina men's basketball officially hired former Boston College, Florida State, and Clemson assistant Steve Smith to its staff on Tuesday.