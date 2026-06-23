Is it almost time for renovations at Founders Park? What AD Jeremiah Donati had to say

Athletics director Jeremiah Donati has had plenty on his plate lately, with two priorities at the top of his agenda taking precedence over everything else.

The latest of those priorities was hiring a new head baseball coach. After parting ways with Paul Mainieri on March 21, Donati spent the next two-plus months conducting an extensive search to find the right person to lead the program. That process ultimately ended with the hiring of Kevin Schnall, who officially became South Carolina’s next coach on June 10.

Then there are the renovations at Williams-Brice Stadium. Those will remain ongoing and won’t be fully completed until the start of the 2028 football season. The $350 million project has understandably been the focus for Donati, with the first phase on track to be ready in time for this season.

“I think the priority right now has to be the stadium,” Donati said on June 12. “For obvious reasons, we’ve got a lot of money soaked into that.”

But once those renovations are complete, the attention will shift to what’s next for South Carolina. Could that mean potentially upgrading other athletics facilities like Founders Park or Colonial Life Arena?

What’s next for South Carolina? Jack Veltri and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

In recent months, some AI-generated renderings have been circulating on social media, with fans mocking up their own ideas for how they’d like to see Founders Park improved. Aside from a few tweaks here and there, the ballpark remains largely the same as it did when it first opened in 2009.

South Carolina’s locker room area is already receiving upgrades this summer, so change is clearly happening to some extent. But it’s also possible that Colonial Life Arena — home to the Gamecocks’ men’s and women’s basketball programs, as well as concerts and other events — could be next in line for significant improvements when the time comes.

“I mean, the reality is that facility is probably near the end of its life cycle,” Donati said about the nearly 24-year-old arena. “So what I would say is, like any other project we’ve done, let’s take a look at what needs to be fixed or what needs to be upgraded, and then let’s put a plan together.”

It’s worth noting that Colonial Life Arena has not undergone a full-scale renovation comparable to what’s currently taking place at Williams-Brice Stadium since the arena first opened.

As for Founders Park, there’s nothing set in stone as of right now. The parking lot at the corner of Blossom and Williams streets will transfer to the university this year. There are no plans to immediately change the lot, although the space could be used for future vertical projects such as a parking garage.

“To be honest, the biggest thing for us was finding the right head coach to take this thing and get us back in a really good place,” Donati said. “But there will come a time — and probably soon — that we really need to take a deep dive and see what’s possible here at Founders.”