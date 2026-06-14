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'It's always been home for me': Transfer infielder Walker Mitchell excited to be at South Carolina

imageby: Jack Veltri16 minutes agojacktveltri
Untitled design - 2026-06-11T141638.956
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers third baseman Walker Mitchell (5) throws to first against the Oregon State Beavers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Coastal Carolina transfer Walker Mitchell caught up with GamecockCentral to break down his decision to commit to South Carolina.

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