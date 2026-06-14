'It's always been home for me': Transfer infielder Walker Mitchell excited to be at South Carolina

'It's always been home for me': Transfer infielder Walker Mitchell excited to be at South Carolinaby: Jack Veltri16 minutes agojacktveltriRead In AppJun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers third baseman Walker Mitchell (5) throws to first against the Oregon State Beavers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn ImagesCoastal Carolina transfer Walker Mitchell caught up with GamecockCentral to break down his decision to commit to South Carolina.