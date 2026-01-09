MASSIVE get! No. 1 transfer offensive tackle commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has its new starting left tackle.

North Carolina State transfer Jacarrius Peak, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has committed to the Gamecocks, filling a massive need up front in new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ scheme.

The 6-foot-4, 298-pounder is ranked by the On3 Industry ranking as the top tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in the portal.

Peak chose South Carolina over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss, among his many other suitors.

The Valdosta, Ga., native started each of the last 32 games for NC State. He emerged as the top right tackle midway through the 2023 campaign to earn the starting spot for all of 2024. Peak then transitioned to become the team’s starting left tackle this past fall.

Peak excelled in protecting quarterback CJ Bailey’s blindside as he allowed just 13 total quarterback pressures, which only featured three sacks, during the 2025 campaign. He didn’t allow a sack in 10 of his 13 starts, while he had seven games without a pressure allowed to his credit, according to Pro Football Focus, to earn ACC honorable mention honors.

In his career, Peak allowed 42 total quarterback pressures — 30 hurries, five hits and seven total sacks — across 1,218 pass-blocking snaps during his time in Raleigh.

Before developing into a high-level offensive tackle at NC State, Peak arrived at the collegiate level as a four-star recruit out of Valdosta (Ga.) High. He was the No. 164 overall player in the Class of 2022 rankings, according to On3, which made him the Wolfpack’s highest-rated player in that recruiting cycle.

On3/TheWolfpacker’s Noah Fleischman contributed to this article.