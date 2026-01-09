MASSIVE get! No. 1 transfer offensive tackle commits to South Carolina
South Carolina has its new starting left tackle.
North Carolina State transfer Jacarrius Peak, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has committed to the Gamecocks, filling a massive need up front in new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ scheme.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pounder is ranked by the On3 Industry ranking as the top tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in the portal.
Peak chose South Carolina over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss, among his many other suitors.
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- South Carolina Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Tracker (Commits and Exits)
- Target watchlist (coming soon)
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
- Limited time offer: Join GC for 50% off
The Valdosta, Ga., native started each of the last 32 games for NC State. He emerged as the top right tackle midway through the 2023 campaign to earn the starting spot for all of 2024. Peak then transitioned to become the team’s starting left tackle this past fall.
Peak excelled in protecting quarterback CJ Bailey’s blindside as he allowed just 13 total quarterback pressures, which only featured three sacks, during the 2025 campaign. He didn’t allow a sack in 10 of his 13 starts, while he had seven games without a pressure allowed to his credit, according to Pro Football Focus, to earn ACC honorable mention honors.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Jacarrius Peak
No. 1 OT commits!
- 2Trending
Quay'Sheed Scott
Palmetto State native commits!
- 3Trending
Kicker signs! 🤙
Portal kicker joins Gamecocks
- 4Hot
Big game hunting
Portal Day 7 AM Insider
- 5
More commits soon?
Day 6 PM Insider
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
In his career, Peak allowed 42 total quarterback pressures — 30 hurries, five hits and seven total sacks — across 1,218 pass-blocking snaps during his time in Raleigh.
Before developing into a high-level offensive tackle at NC State, Peak arrived at the collegiate level as a four-star recruit out of Valdosta (Ga.) High. He was the No. 164 overall player in the Class of 2022 rankings, according to On3, which made him the Wolfpack’s highest-rated player in that recruiting cycle.
On3/TheWolfpacker’s Noah Fleischman contributed to this article.