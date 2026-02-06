Jack's Mailbag Ep. 42: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

It’s almost here. In one week, it will be Opening Day at Founders Park, and South Carolina will officially begin another baseball season.

With that said, it’s time to answer questions from you, the fans, in the return of my weekly baseball Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag. This week, we’ll take an early look at what you can potentially expect from the 2026 team.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

WK: It seems like the team is only really supposed to outperform one SEC team on the schedule this year (Missouri), so what defines success this year, especially with PM on a medium to hot seat?

Making the NCAA Tournament would be a success. Realistically, I could see South Carolina squeak in as a two or three-seed in a regional if things go well. I think this would take some of the pressure off Paul Mainieri and allow him to come back for 2027. Anything beyond that would be the cherry on top. Just getting back to the tournament would be a great sign of progress.

WK: What is Gavin Braland’s role right now with Talmadge LeCroy back, plus the two transfer catchers? I saw him getting some infield reps, but he did that in scrimmages last year and never played there in season.

Braland will be one of the backup catchers this year. I don’t know if he’ll be the backup to LeCroy or where he’d be on the depth chart. I’d think he’d also be behind Reese Moore. But you’re right, Braland has been playing in the infield at shortstop and first base during scrimmages. So that could give him a chance to see the field, even if it’s not behind the plate. He’s had a fine preseason.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

callahda: Over or under 10 SEC wins? Why such mystery surrounding Parker Marlatt and Elijah Foster not throwing in the scrimmages?

I’m going to take the under, and I really hope I’m wrong about that. I think the Gamecocks are a better team compared to last year, but what does that really tell us? As we’ll get into in the next question, the SEC should be just as competitive as it has been over the years. The schedule shapes up to be tough per usual, with many of those games coming against preseason-ranked teams. I don’t believe this is a team that will make the postseason, and that would likely mean another subpar year in conference play.

So I thought I was totally mistaken about Marlatt and Foster (as well as Logan Prisco and Hudson Lee) not throwing in any scrimmages. I went back through all of our notes and updates on the site to make sure I wasn’t missing something. I asked Mainieri about it, and he said they have pitched this preseason, which, as you can imagine, left me feeling very amateurish and confused. But as it turns out, I wasn’t completely wrong. It would seem those pitchers threw in a scrimmage that wasn’t open to the public during the snowstorm last Saturday. That explains why I didn’t see any outings logged for those pitchers since we’ve had somebody, myself or any of our interns, at all of the scrimmages. So they have thrown, but we just never got to see it in person.

orlandocock: I’ve seen several preseason polls which rank us 15th out of 16 SEC teams. Do you agree with that?

The short answer for me is yes. While South Carolina improved its roster, so did every other SEC team. Couple that with how last year went, and it’s hard to put the Gamecocks any higher. The other thing is that I truly don’t know how this season is going to go. I think they have a chance to make a regional, but I also could see this being another doomed year with how good the SEC is. And that’s the real dilemma.

WK: Brandon Cromer obviously cannot pitch this year but he’s been a pretty consistent scrimmage participant it feels like. Do you expect him to get ABs and time in the OF this year or is he definitely redshirting and they just needed a body for practices?

I don’t anticipate Cromer playing this year. Mainieri previously stated that Cromer would redshirt as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Hypothetically, he could be a designated hitter since he can’t really throw right now. I think of this almost like a Jack Mahoney situation from a few years ago, where Mahoney took some at-bats during the season while working his way back from Tommy John. But again, I don’t think the same would happen with Cromer. But we’ll see if that changes.

HopkinsCock56: Is Beau Hollins going to be ready to play on Opening Day?

I wouldn’t expect Hollins, who’s working his way back from a shoulder injury, to be ready to go for Opening Day. He hasn’t played at all this preseason and is just now starting to “lift his right arm above his head,” according to Mainieri. He also hasn’t swung a bat in who knows how long. So that would be one of the next steps since he took groundballs with the team during Thursday’s practice. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be good to go a week from now. Prepare for Patrick Evans to be the starter at first base for the time being, with the hope that Hollins returns soon after that.

Hampton Rhodes: Who’s on first?

Yes.

Gamecock14: I’m hoping for a successful year. I originally really liked the Mainieri hire. Now, I have my doubts. It has nothing to do with coach. I think at his age, he has to win now, not rebuild. Normally, I would be all for a national championship-winning coach coming to us, but I’m afraid things won’t allow him to rebuild in his image. Fans will be crowing for a change if there is no hope on the horizon. What does he need to do this year to come back for year 3? Would a coaching change in MBB, change the outlook in baseball?

Similar to my answer in the first question, I would say South Carolina needs to make the NCAA Tournament for Mainieri to return next year. You’d hope that would end up coming true since he revamped the roster during the offseason and brought in players who can hit for more power and throw harder. That’s what he felt he needed to be competitive in the SEC, and so we’ll see if that is the case.

If I’m correctly understanding the last part of the question, would a coaching change in men’s basketball lessen the odds of a coaching change in baseball? South Carolina would owe Lamont Paris $12.025 million if a change were made after this season. Mainieri would be owed $3.9 million from the rest of his deal. So that’s roughly $16 million in buyout money that the Gamecocks would have to pay to those coaches if both were fired this year.

I think a coaching change in men’s basketball can impact what happens in baseball. It’s not so much whether a change is needed in both sports, because if basketball continues on its current path and baseball has another down year, that decision becomes quite clear. But that’s a lot of money to move on from Paris, not to mention what it would take to hire a new coach, replace the staff and give a hypothetical new coach more resources to work with. That’s a big decision, and it could have an impact on not just baseball but other sports not named football as well. Just something to think about there.

Arget: Any cause for concern about some of our hitters that were supposed to be sluggers having maybe subpar preseasons?

I wouldn’t worry too much. For one, it’s February and the weather is a lot colder now than it will be in a few weeks. Baseball is not meant to be played in the cold for long. Also, some of the better hitters on the team have still done well in scrimmage action. In my halfway point stat dive, Talmadge LeCroy, Patrick Evans, Ethan Lizama and Dawson Harman were all hitting really well and with an above .400 batting average. So I don’t necessarily agree with that question. Some of the other hitters need to and will eventually get it going once the season starts. But it’s a good sign that some of the “sluggers” on the team are already hitting well before the season begins.

wcrooster7: I don’t know if Mainieri is the answer or not. Mainieri has over 1,500 wins and is #10 in all-time wins. But he hasn’t coached in 4 years and was not involved with the transfer portal or NIL, and the fact that he is 68 years old doesn’t make it better. But I thought that Maineri is a drill sergeant while this team was made of soft players, that former SC shortstop Bobby Haney, who was on the 2010 National Championship team, called the players from last season “baby poo in a microwave.” I figured it will take season 3 to make a difference. I remember when Bobby Richardson was named head baseball coach at SC, and he didn’t set the woods on fire either. It took Richardson 6 years to make Omaha in 1975 with players like the late great pitcher Earl Bass and the late great first baseman Hank Small. Of course, luck has not been on SC’s side with the ace pitcher from last season and this one out for the year. I still think that everything that could go wrong did, and only if this season is a repeat of last season could put Mainieri in jeopardy. I feel Mainieri needs more time than two seasons. What do you think?

I disagree. You’re right, luck has not been on their side with injuries, though they got some better news on that front on Thursday. What I will say is that this is now Mainieri’s team with 27 new players on the roster that he mostly recruited to come to South Carolina. He felt some things needed to be changed and addressed in the offseason, so he did exactly that. I refuse to believe this team will be as bad as last year’s was, especially now that he’s got “his guys” on the field. Sure, you can use injuries and the SEC schedule as an excuse, but if things go like they did last season, it would be hard to see him returning for a third season.

o_Bushmaster: I’ve heard that Josh Gregoire came in with the expectation that he would be the closer, and that he’s done nothing but solidify his projection there. Do you believe he can be that 10-plus save guy that we will need if we’re going to get back to being relevant, and who does he remind you of?

Yes, I fully expect Gregoire to be the closer this season. I don’t know if he will get to 10 saves, mostly because a lot of these non-conference games, where South Carolina should win, could end up being blowouts and become non-save situations. If the team does well in SEC play, he should have more save opportunities. It also depends on how well he’s pitching to maintain that role throughout the year. So I’ll take the slight under on Gregoire recording at least 10 saves.

Now, who does he remind me of? That’s tougher for me to say since I’ve only seen him pitch in person twice since he’s been at South Carolina. Remember, he didn’t pitch in the fall. I’m not the best at giving player comparisons, but perhaps James Hicks would be a good one? Their roles are vastly different since Hicks was primarily a starter on the Gamecocks’ pitching staff when he was here. But their deliveries look pretty similar, and they both throw in the mid 90s. So I’d say Hicks is who Gregoire reminds me of.

Trucheck: How many games will need to be played before the naysayers come out?

Honestly, there are going to be some even before the season begins because South Carolina isn’t projected to do well in a lot of these preseason polls. But I would say after the Clemson series in a few weeks, we’ll have a better idea of where things are heading with this team. I’m sure any of the “naysayers” would like to be wrong, though, and see the Gamecocks get back to winning in 2026.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

