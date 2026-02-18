Jack's Mailbag Ep. 43: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

The 2026 college baseball season is officially underway, and South Carolina is off to a 3–1 start following an Opening Weekend series win over Northern Kentucky and a midweek victory against Wofford.

It’s time to answer questions from you, the fans, in the return of my weekly baseball Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag. This week, we’ll look back at South Carolina’s first series win and some of the things we learned from the first few games of the year.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

9rushes18yards: Do all the guys have personal hitting coaches, kind of like the big leagues, or is it basically just Monte Lee teaching them?

Not that I’m aware of. I could be wrong, but I doubt it because the players are almost always at the facility getting work in with Lee and the rest of the coaching staff. Maybe when they go home for the summer or during one of their rare breaks in the school year, they’ll work with a former coach or train on their own. But for the most part, they’re working with South Carolina’s staff.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

HopkinsCock56: Why does it seem like we have such little power compared to other P4 teams ? Our home park sure is not big. Recruiting, coaching, or both ??

I disagree. South Carolina is an SEC school with a lot of baseball tradition and history. To say South Carolina has little power compared to other Power Four teams is inaccurate. Now, are the Gamecocks as good as other Power Four teams? Certainly not, but that’s not the question here.

Founders Park has the sixth-largest stadium capacity in the SEC, so I don’t think the size of the stadium is a glaring issue. It’s also one of the nicer ballparks in the conference, though I think updates to modernize it further wouldn’t hurt.

The Gamecocks had a top 10 transfer portal and a top 25 recruiting class this offseason. So I don’t see recruiting as a serious problem. That’s where having tradition, history and a nice ballpark helps. But I think there will be a time to really judge how South Carolina’s offseason recruitment went when the season ends and we have a better idea of how the players performed.

We’re only four games into the season, but the coaching staff isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt after the way last year went. Players need to perform, but the coaches need to do their part as well.

So, in short, I don’t think it’s a matter of South Carolina not having enough power in this sport. That doesn’t seem to be the issue. It plays in the most competitive conference. Somebody has to be towards the bottom of the league, and aside from Missouri, that’s where the Gamecocks currently are.

Arget: Why does the highest-paid college baseball assistant in the country have subpar results?

Yes, when Lee is getting paid $550,000 a year, significantly more than the $275,000 he was previously making, the results need to be better. South Carolina struck out fewer times last year than it did in 2024, but that was one of the few areas where the offense improved. The Gamecocks hit for far less power and didn’t perform with runners in scoring position.

It’s too early to say how the results will look this season. But there’s surely more talent on this roster for Lee to work with and have great success. If the offense struggles again this year, then I think you could look more at him and point to what he’s doing as something that’s not working.

1Mcreekcock: Jack, it’s early in the season, but do you have some predictions on strengths and weaknesses of this team? Also, how/why could a coach describe his team as “tired and sore” after the opening day of the season?

You’re right, it’s very early in the season to make concrete predictions about what this team is. I will say, they pitched great over the weekend, but they couldn’t hit with runners on base. So that would be the current strength and weakness of the team, though again, it’s three games.

As far as the second part of the question, your guess is as good as mine. It was a wild statement for Paul Mainieri to say his team was tired and sore after three games. It’s just not a good look and definitely did not need to be said publicly in a press conference setting. He could’ve just said the team didn’t hit well with runners in scoring position, which is why they lost. Simple as that. Nothing more to discuss. But as we’ve come to learn with Mainieri, he says what’s on his mind, for better or worse.

Gamecock14: What is your most memorable Opening Weekend moment since covering the Gamecocks?

I don’t really have any specific memorable Opening Weekend moments. I’ve only been on the beat for a few years, and the Gamecocks don’t usually play anyone noteworthy during the first weekend of non-conference play. However, I will say KJ Scobey’s walk-off solo homer from the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader on Opening Day was cool to watch play out. That’s one moment that will definitely stick out down the road as I cover more seasons of Gamecock baseball.

Garnetspur: Do they have hitters that can consistently put the ball in play and not strike out? Someone that can get on base a lot.

I do. I think there’s some potential for great balance in this lineup. Tyler Bak, who performed quite well during Opening Weekend, is your prototypical leadoff man who can make good contact and get on base. They have some others who will get on base, but most of those guys can also hit for power. The main thing is that they all need to perform to their capabilities; otherwise, there will be a lot of games like Saturday, where they strike out 10 times and go 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

WK: Do you think this staff has a problem evaluating pitching? All the buzz around Cooper Parks scares me because he was downright terrible in 2025 and looked bad this weekend again. Though the broadcast accidentally showed Parker Marlatt’s 2025 stats when Parks came in Saturday (4.18 ERA in 28 innings), he was actually a 14.14 ERA guy in his 7 garbage-time innings.

It’s too early to call at this point in the season. The pitching staff looked solid this past weekend, except for Parks and Marlatt having rough outings. I expect them to bounce back as they get more opportunities on the mound, especially Marlatt, who’s usually reliable. Parks didn’t pitch well last year, but he was also barely used, as you said, in garbage time appearances. I thought Parks pitched well in the preseason with more velocity on his pitches. I expect him to get it together as he gets on the mound more this year. So I think let’s let things play out before judging the staff’s talent evaluation skills, or at least when there’s a larger sample size to examine.

washington cock: In another thread, others have asked why were the games this weekend involving the 3 service academies (Army, Navy, Air Force) not promoted more. Why do you think that is and does this fall on our AD, baseball coach or someone else? Thank you kind sir.

Yeah, I’ve noticed that too, and I’m not sure as to the reason why that is. It should be promoted heavily since it’s a big deal in my opinion. But I will say, I have been working on a story for a few weeks now about how this Salute to Troops Weekend series came to be, and that will be coming out sometime later this week. So that will hopefully provide some insight into the weekend ahead.

Hampton Rhodes: Something reared its ugly head were base running errors. For example, Erik Parker not advancing to third on Luke Yuhasz’s groundout in the ninth. Would have scored on the wild pitch in game three. Early, but do you sense a trend in the way Mainieri teaches the game?

That sounds about right. South Carolina seemed to be bad at the fundamentals last year, with baserunning and fielding errors. So it’s not totally surprising to see that carry into this year, even though there was a full offseason to clean that stuff up. I can’t fully speak on what Mainieri does and doesn’t teach, but it’s clear they haven’t been a great fundamental team.

WesMitchellfan12: How good can this rotation be in conference play? Scared when we play conference play with Brandon Stone, based on last year, but the arms look way better so far.

We’ll see. So far, so good, though. I do worry about how those guys will do against better teams, but they all looked good in their first outings over the weekend. I do agree that the arms look much better so far. Terry Rooney received a lot of criticism for the pitching staff’s struggles in 2025, but it seems like there have been major improvements on the field, though it’s only been four games.

Luymygamecocks: What’s going on with Erik Parker’s lack of playing time? Coming out of fall and winter scrimmages, most folks thought he was the more complete 2nd baseman with hitting better than Logan Sutter and having superior speed. It seems that after he made the defensive error on Friday night, he was placed in the dog house. I thought he’d get a chance on Saturday after playing 18 innings on Friday, but once again, Sutter trotted out to start at 2nd. Of course, Reynolds got the start against Wofford.

Sutter was always expected to open the season as the starting second baseman based on his track record. Yes, he struggled during the fall and preseason, but the prevailing belief has been that he’s too talented a hitter not to eventually figure it out. His numbers at Purdue last season certainly say there’s a productive bat in there somewhere. For whatever reason, though, it hasn’t clicked yet.

After being pinch-hit for multiple times over the weekend and not playing Tuesday, there are signs the coaching staff could be considering other options.

Reynolds appears to be the next man up. He delivered an RBI single and played solid defense Tuesday against Wofford, making a case for more opportunities. Parker, who performed well in scrimmages and offers intriguing upside, could also factor into the mix. It will be worth watching who gets the start at second base on Wednesday against Gardner-Webb.

Bigtimecock: In your opinion, should we expect to finish much different than where we were picked preseason? I’d love to be wrong, I just don’t get a sense we have that extra “juice” that good teams have.

I hate sounding repetitive, but it’s too early to tell. Now, do I think this is a top-half of the SEC-type team? Not really. But I do think they can be competitive and in the middle of the pack. I know last year doesn’t have much to do with this year, but there were so many games that slipped away in the late innings because of South Carolina’s pitching struggles. If this year’s staff can keep it up, I think the Gamecocks have a chance to win some of those games they lost last year. We’ll have a much better idea of where things stand after the Clemson series next weekend.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!