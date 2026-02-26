Jack's Mailbag Ep. 44: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

One of the best rivalries in college baseball is back. South Carolina and Clemson will meet this weekend in a three-game, three-stadium series, starting on Friday night at Founders Park.

It’s time to answer your questions in my weekly baseball Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag. This week, we’ll mostly dive into the upcoming Clemson series, but we’ll also discuss the season as a whole and the late addition of Wednesday’s 9-8 loss to Queens.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

TVincentUSC: Any chance Beau Hollins or Will Craddock are working elsewhere in the field or is it going to remain a platoon 1B/DH thing for them going forward? Also, any chance we see Alex Valentin in the starting rotation this weekend? Or any changes at starters?

To my knowledge, Hollins has only played first base. Since he’s left-handed, it’s not like he can move elsewhere in the infield. I’ve also never seen him in the outfield, so it seems you’re limited to using him at either first base or designated hitter. Craddock, on the other hand, can play anywhere in the infield. South Carolina recruited him as a shortstop, but with KJ Scobey there, he’s had to play a lot of first and second base dating back to the fall. There’s no chance Craddock will be left out of the lineup with the way he’s playing, so I think they’re going to have to continue to platoon to get both players on the field. The way the Gamecocks did that on Wednesday was by putting Craddock at second and Hollins at first. I think this is the way to go moving forward.

To answer the second part of your question, I’d like to see Valentin in the rotation this weekend. I think he gives you the best chance to take any of those games against Clemson. I’ll get more into the rotation since I have another question further down about that topic, but I’d put Valentin in there for Sunday. I just like what I’ve seen out of him so far when he’s pitched out of relief.

Gamecock14: With so many new faces, do you think the players have a true understanding of the importance of this series, or do you think they just show up and play? Last year, Coach Mainieri said that this series didn’t determine the season, and he is right, but a sweep was awful to sit through. It would be nice to see the team fired up because the taters from the Upstate will be.

It’s a little tough to say, to be honest. You have to remember that this is a roster with 27 brand-new players, and most of them didn’t grow up in this state. So the ones that are from around here will understand this rivalry, especially the returning players who have already played against Clemson. But for the guys that aren’t from here and are going through this weekend for the first time, it may be more of learning on the fly as the games are played and they see the energy from both fanbases. I don’t think that’s a bad thing, though. Maybe it’ll benefit them to just go out there and play.

If anything, though, the guys who have been here know how big this weekend is and will drive that point home. I think we also see Paul Mainieri take a different approach to the rivalry this year. It felt like he underestimated the stakes of that weekend and it came back to bite him. He’s right about SEC play being more important than the Clemson series, because it’s 30 games compared to three, but I don’t think he’s going to treat this weekend the same way he did a year ago.

WesMitchellfan12: What is Clemson’s strength this year? Have not seen them play or looked at their team.

I haven’t watched a ton of Clemson so far this year, but it does return some of its top hitters, including Luke Gaffney, Jacob Jarrell and Jarren Purify. Transfer outfielder Nate Savoie, who hit 20 homers at Loyola Marymount last year, is hitting a team-best .467. The Tigers are also 8-for-12 in stolen bases, which could present some issues for South Carolina’s catchers.

Clemson has looked great on the mound and leads the country with a 1.44 ERA. Aidan Knaak and Michael Sharman have been solid through two starts. The Tigers haven’t been great in the field with 11 errors in eight games. So there don’t seem to be many weaknesses, which shouldn’t come as a surprise for a top 15 team in the country. But that just means it’s a great challenge for the Gamecocks.

VolRebGamecock: Who are the clubhouse leaders? Maybe I’m being critical, but I watched a fired-up Army team fist pump and celebrate like they were winning game 7. I haven’t really seen that kind of emotion from this team the last 2 seasons. There are moments of emotion, but nothing team-wide. Is that emotion natural on a team, or driven by a leader pulling it out of everyone?

Talmadge LeCroy is essentially the captain of the team, so he serves as the group’s main leader. I understand wanting to see more energy and emotion, and I’m kind of with you on that. If South Carolina plays well this weekend, I think we’ll see a lot more fire and emotion. But at the same time, you want to play with some level of control and not rely solely on emotion. It’s a tougher question to answer, but emotions are natural, and a strong leader can help bring the best out of everyone.

WK: Obviously, we’ve seen a lot of turnover on this team and a lot of turnover year-to-year on basically every team in the modern college sports landscape. Who on the team right now do you think is most likely to also be here next year and a name we are talking about 365 days from now?

South Carolina will lose six seniors after this season. 17 juniors on the team will be draft eligible, and I could realistically see about 10 of them getting drafted and leaving school early. KJ Scobey would also be a draft-eligible sophomore since he’ll be turning 21 years old in May. There are four freshmen and 10 sophomores, and I think a lot of them could be back. It’s also very early to say what next year’s team will look like.

I think the younger guys who are from this state, like Craddock, Hollins, Brandon Cromer, Cooper Parks, Zach Russell, etc. could be back. One name we will definitely be talking about a year from now will be Craddock. He had a great first week of his college career and I see that continuing for the rest of the year, perhaps similar to Ethan Petry’s freshman year. He’s going to be a star.

Hampton Rhodes: With Riley Goodman’s struggles, do you see a change in the weekend rotation?

Regarding Goodman being taken out of the rotation, I don’t see that happening. If anything, I’d move him back to pitch on Saturday. Amp Phillips gives South Carolina the best chance to win on Friday, which, for me, is the most critical game of the series. If the Gamecocks win the opener, they only need to win one of the next two to clinch a series victory.

I trust that Goodman will make the right adjustments to have better control of his pitches in his next outing. So I’m not moving on from him after two starts. If it were up to me, I’d have the weekend rotation look like this: Phillips, Goodman, Valentin. Then I’d have Josh Gunther and Brandon Stone be the first guys out of the bullpen.

washington cock: Jack, what led to the decision to play the Saturday game at Segra Park in Columbia and not Fluor Field in Greenville? Thanks.

It rotates every year. The first game of the weekend is always at Clemson or South Carolina, then the middle game shifts between Segra Park and Fluor Field. The series finale is at the home ballpark of the other team that didn’t host the first game. So last year it was Clemson-Fluor-Founders. This year, it will be Founders-Segra-Clemson. I think the reason it’s like this is to have the middle game be closer to where the first game takes place, at least that’s my theory for why it’s like that.

GamecockCPA11: 1. Has this team found its ideal starting 9 yet in your opinion? It feels like Jamison might need to be in the lineup everyday but I don’t know who he replaces.

2. What do you think is the solution at third base?

3. How do we solve our issues at the plate and especially with RISP, given the leading ERA team is heading to Columbia Friday night? What are our avenues for success, especially on Friday? We have to win at home to have a chance at all.

Let’s go through this one by one.

I don’t think so. Considering they plugged Jamison in there on Wednesday and he did well, they’re going to have to figure out if he plays over Ethan Lizama. I also think the second question goes hand-in-hand with the first. I haven’t seen anything yet that makes me believe that Dawson Harman should be the everyday third baseman. Going back to an earlier answer, let’s say Hollins is at first and Craddock at second every day moving forward. I’d put Logan Sutter at third. His bat needs to be in the lineup and it’s been far superior to Harman, who’s only hit .240 so far.

Answering your third question, I don’t know, other than guys need to hit more consistently. Even with the team’s early struggles, I still believe there are enough talented hitters in this lineup for the results to be better than they are. So I know that’s not a great answer, but I think it’s the truth.

To win this series against Clemson, there’s no other choice but to win that first game. South Carolina won’t win the next two if it loses on Friday. I just don’t see that happening. As I’ve said, Phillips gives the Gamecocks the best chance to win, so if he’s out there on Friday, they’ve got a chance to snatch that first game. Then we’ll see what happens after that.

1Mcreekcock: Jack, are you considering changing your prediction that this team will make the playoffs?

It’s too late to go back on my word, because in truth, I did say before the start of the season that this team would make it to a regional as a two or three seed. I feel much differently now after watching them through nine games. Still plenty of time for things to improve, though. But it needs to happen fast. Otherwise, South Carolina could be in danger of watching this season come off the tracks in a hurry.

Arget: when fire paw paw

I’m not sure, but it can’t be looking too good if these bad losses are the start of another down year. This loss to Queens is an all-timer. The Royals are in their infancy as a Division I program. They went 9-44 in 2025. 9 wins and 44 losses. First-ever win over South Carolina. First-ever win over a Power Four team.

There’s no excuse for South Carolina to stoop to this type of level in baseball.

Luvmygamecocks: Is the pitching staff as bad as it’s looked so far, depth-wise? Also, did you anticipate the infield defense being this bad, as they seem to let every ground ball through, rarely knocking anything down? By the way, Scobey is a third baseman defensively and not a shortstop.

It’s looked a lot worse over the last week or so. The first weekend was great, but that was a three-game sample size. I think the rotation has been fine, though not great, because two of the three starters haven’t worked deep into games yet. The bullpen seems to be a mess right now. There are a lot of crooked-number-looking ERAs so far.

I thought the defense would be better. Moving Scobey over to shortstop certainly created a potential issue with the defense not being as good at third base. But yes, I am a little surprised by the high number of errors because I thought that would’ve been cleaned up this offseason.

LKWCock: What specifically is the plan to fix what’s broken? Can it be done in season?

follow up… how are the issues different from last season?

Good question. It will be tough to fix things if this level of play carries into SEC play. We all know how poorly that 30-game slate went last year. If you’re going to really fix things, it needs to be done in the next offseason. But that’s the thing. Last season’s problems should’ve been corrected this past offseason, yet it feels like there’s been a lot of carryover, even with all the changes since then. So I would almost say a lot of last year’s issues are the same so far this year.

