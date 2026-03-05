Jack's Mailbag Ep. 45: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

After dropping a series to Clemson, South Carolina is looking to build momentum before conference play begins next weekend. The Gamecocks have won two straight games and will host Princeton this weekend before traveling to The Citadel. They then head to Florida next Friday to begin the SEC slate.

It’s time to answer your questions in my weekly baseball Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag. This week, we’ll largely focus on some of South Carolina’s biggest concerns and if the season can get better before it’s too late.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

GivEmDaSpurs: Is the move of Monte Lee to the dugout to coach up hitters viewed as a failed experiment or a successful move?

I wouldn’t call it a failure, but it also hasn’t been successful because the results simply haven’t been good enough. I do like having Lee in the dugout as another set of eyes watching over everything. He’s been a head coach before, and that experience is valuable. Still, I’d like to see the approach change.

I’m not entirely sure why it hasn’t worked with this group of players, especially considering the success Lee had in his first two seasons in 2023 and 2024. During that time, South Carolina struck out more often, but the team also hit for more power and ultimately won more games.

Paul Mainieri’s philosophy of “earning” walks instead of “taking” them hasn’t produced results since he arrived. If it had, the Gamecock offense would be in a much better place than it is right now.

I’m not sure what the solution will be, but it might not be the worst idea to try a few different things and see what happens. There’s still time to get it right.

1Mcreekcock: Jack, what do you think is the minimum results for PM to return next season?

Easy. South Carolina needs to make the postseason. That should still be a goal at this point, even with some early struggles and an entire 30-game SEC slate on deck. The pitching staff has looked good for the most part. I think everyone is just waiting for this offense to look the part. Once that happens, I could see this group being competitive and having a chance to win more games than last year. We’ll see if that is enough to get them into the tournament, but that should be the expectation.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Hampton Rhodes: Do you think the constant shuffling of hitters within the batting order and in and out of the lineup affected the effectiveness of the hitters?

It certainly could be. I’m planning to do a more in-depth breakdown of the lineup construction so far this year before conference play begins. The lineup has looked different in every game this season. At some point, Mainieri will need to find his best nine and stick with them, but he has previously talked about wanting to have double-digit players he can rotate into the starting lineup. This may simply be how things operate moving forward. It’s fine to move hitters around in the order, but right now it’s happening every game. I just think you want to eventually find some consistency.

goonsquad2001: What is your thoughts of not bringing in Alex Valentin Sunday after Riley Goodman? If it were up to me I would have rather had my top arm go in and try to shut them down again. Russell has thrown well for the most part, but still would have rather went with the much more proven guy.

Yeah, I would’ve liked to see Valentin pitch in that spot because he could’ve potentially gone the rest of the way. Hudson Lee and Zach Russell have been good this year, but in what’s a must-win game, I would’ve gone with my high-leverage arms, even if it’s earlier in the game. It would’ve been a good spot for Brandon Stone to come in, but he pitched the day before and looked great. It’s not even that Valentin didn’t pitch in that situation; it’s that he didn’t pitch at all on Sunday. But I would’ve had him in there while the game was still close.

o_Pepsicock: Why is there a DH Saturday?

Thanks to mckee4usc for providing some insight on this answer: ” Ivy League schools have rules about players missing class, and Princeton needed to have their players in class on Thursday, so their travel day is Friday and the DH Saturday.”

Gamecock14: I know it’s still early in the season, but just for laughs and giggles…who are some names to keep track of as the season goes on that could be wearing the garnet and black in June?

If it gets to that point, you’ll likely have your answer then.

the night owl: Do you see this getting any better or is what we saw what it is?

I’ll admit that I didn’t see losses to Northern Kentucky, Army and Queens coming, especially this early in the season. South Carolina never lost those games last year. So that may tell you that this team could be worse than 2025, given how tough conference play will be. There’s some potential for things to get better because of the talent, but the on-field play needs to drastically improve. Realistically, I think this team will struggle against high-level competition, just like last year. But we’ll know what we need to know after the second weekend of SEC play. Upcoming series against Florida and Arkansas should tell the story.

BTCock: Why was a 67-year-old who was coming out of retirement to take a coaching position that he was only going to hold for a few years given a $5 million+ buyout?

If South Carolina had fired Mainieri after last season, he would have been owed $5.2 million. If that happens this year, he would be owed $3.9 million. For comparison, Mark Kingston’s buyout was $400,000 when he was fired following the 2024 season. Granted, Kingston was making $725,000 before his dismissal, and his compensation was among the lowest in the SEC.

South Carolina increased the pay to bring in a veteran coach like Mainieri, who had a strong track record of winning at other schools. So it probably made sense to pay him more than Kingston, but the buyout structure is far worse. That said, I don’t think it would be too difficult to move on from that contract if the Gamecocks ever decide to do so.

Mbsimmons: Can this team hit like they did vs. Upstate or was that an outlier because of the weak pitching after the starter?

They should be able to hit like that more consistently because I think, talent-wise, this group is a lot better than last year. But the pitching will be a lot better once the conference slate begins. So it’s a bit tough to say. The potential is there for a good offense; we just haven’t fully seen it yet. I think that has more to do with the approach and unwillingness to experiment if something isn’t working.

Creed Thoughts: Based on what you’ve seen so far, which of the following do you think has a higher chance of happening…

A) SC makes the postseason

B) Mainieri is not in the dugout (fired or steps away) for the last series at Founders

Option A. I just don’t think South Carolina is moving on from Mainieri midseason. We’re also only 14 games into the season. I know things aren’t off to a great start, but once SEC play gets going, we’ll have a solidified indication of what this team is.

AustinG_27: If we were to part ways with PM, do you think it’s midseason, or do they wait until the season is over?

I think they’ll wait until the season is over. I wouldn’t fully rule out a midseason change if things got off to a horrendous start in SEC play. We saw how bad things could get against that level of competition last year. We’ll see how it goes, though. It’s not like there’s a difference in the buyout if a change were to be made before the end of the season. But I’ll say they wait til end of the year — that is, if a move were made.

EHerring: A fan near me pointed out some of the batters are swinging up (for the HR). I noticed it too but the pitches might have called for that? Is it their technique or are they guessing wrong on the pitches?

I’m not sure it’s necessarily that. I don’t think this is a home run–or–strikeout lineup, especially since it hasn’t looked that way since Mainieri got here. They have been aggressive at the plate, though. I’d like to see the Gamecocks work the count more and force pitchers to earn their outs. Right now, it feels like they’re making things too easy with first-pitch swings and quick at-bats. Make every pitch matter. A walk is no different than a single. The goal is to get on base, move runners over, and score runs. We haven’t seen that approach in its full form yet this year.

WesMitchellfan12: Ideal lineup going to Florida series where we can actually compete

Will Craddock, 2B Patrick Evans, RF Talmadge LeCroy, C Ethan Lizama, LF KJ Scobey, SS Logan Sutter, DH Aaron Jamison, CF Dawson Harman, 3B Beau Hollins, 1B

The main things I’m looking for in building an ideal lineup are guys who get on base and can swing the bat well. Some of them haven’t consistently done that yet this year, but I feel they may come around and hit better (Harman and Hollins).

Figuring out who should start in center field is tough because Tyler Bak arguably has the better glove and can cover a lot of ground. However, Jamison has a 1.004 OPS with a .385 on-base percentage and a whopping .619 slugging. He has the fourth-highest slugging percentage on the team. So I’d go with Jamison right now.

One through six in the lineup feels right. The one player who could be considered a borderline starter is Sutter, who I don’t think gets nearly as much playing time as he should. He was the best transfer portal bat South Carolina brought in this offseason.

He hasn’t been great so far, but the only way to find out if he can get going is by playing him every day. It’s not like he’s been terrible. He’s hitting .333 with two homers, seven RBI and a 1.046 OPS.

With Reese Moore out for the year, Sutter should automatically become the everyday DH moving forward. But we’ll see if that’s what Mainieri decides.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!