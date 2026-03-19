Jack's Mailbag Ep. 47: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

It’s a dark time for South Carolina baseball — and that might be putting it lightly.

It’s time to answer your questions in my weekly baseball Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag. Given the Gamecocks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, we’ll take a closer look at what’s currently going wrong and whether there are any solutions to fix these problems.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

Hampton Rhodes: Any hope of firing Mainieri midseason, or are we going to just let it totally collapse?

In truth, I’m not sure what will happen. It certainly could depend on how the next few weeks unfold. The schedule only gets tougher from here, with upcoming series against No. 4 Arkansas, No. 7 Georgia and No. 2 Texas over the next three weeks, plus a midweek matchup in Charlotte against No. 14 North Carolina next Tuesday. So things could get much worse in a hurry.

South Carolina is already working against a rough start to the season and low attendance at Founders Park. It’s become clear that the program is at a new low point, arguably worse than last year. Something does need to change, whether that means moving on from Mainieri or simply taking a different approach to improve on-field results while there’s still time this season. But that’s a tough question to answer without knowing exactly what’s going on in the minds of those making the decisions.

Arget: how stop pain

I’m not sure how to help you there. I’m just a sportswriter. I hope you feel better, though.

Mbsimmons: Can we forfeit our remaining games? This is a serious question.

I looked it up. Yes, apparently you can forfeit games. Will South Carolina do that? No, and I’m not sure why it would. I get that things have been rough, but that’s just not happening.

BTCock: Should Paul Mainieri resign and move back to Louisiana?

HopkinsCock56: Why is Beau Hollins benched?

When Hollins didn’t play on Sunday at Florida, Mainieri said it was “a coach’s decision.” Keep in mind, Hollins had two of South Carolina’s four hits the day before. He also missed a bunt on a safety squeeze that Mainieri had called during that game, which likely played a big role in the decision. Mainieri said he wanted to give some other players a chance to play, so that has something to do with it as well.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

callahda: Why are we so bad at fielding? Do we have the worst defense in all of college baseball?

washington cock: Jack, our defense is really struggling. What do you think is going on with the defense? Other than trying out new players, can anything be done about it during the season?

One other question, if you don’t mind. IMO, either our LF or CF should have called off the SS on the misplayed ball. Is this Scobey’s call?

I’m just going to group these questions and answer them together since they cover the same topic. The defense has been the biggest issue for this year’s team, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. South Carolina has made 31 errors in 22 games, one worse than Alabama for the most in the SEC.

Last year’s team had 19 errors through the first 22 games. During that stretch, there were 10 games where South Carolina went without making an error. This year, the Gamecocks have made at least one error in all but six games. They just made a season-high five errors against Charlotte on Tuesday.

The defense is clearly worse than last year, with many mistakes stemming from missed pop flies and simple throwing errors. In theory, these should be easy fixes, but the results so far show they haven’t happened yet. I just think there needs to be a stronger emphasis on cleaning those mistakes up, and the sooner that happens, the better.

On KJ Scobey’s dropped pop-up in the fifth inning of an 11-8 loss to Charlotte, I think that’s Scobey’s ball. Watching back, I don’t think that’s Tyler Bak’s ball because he’s all the way over in center field. This ball was hit more into shallow left field. You could argue that it’s Ethan Lizama’s ball because he’s the left fielder, but Scobey usually takes charge on any pop-ups that are in his vicinity. I watched a lot of that over the weekend at Florida, where he’d be the one to make those plays. This time, it looked like he had enough time to settle under the ball, but he just didn’t make the catch. That can’t happen.

That miscue gives him a team-leading seven errors on the season. Had he caught the ball, it would’ve ended the inning. Instead, the misplay directly led to a seven-run frame for the 49ers, giving them the lead for good. That’s my take on what happened there.

SamHam1031: In your gut honest opinion, who is more to blame for this debacle…. Rooney for not developing adequate pitching depth, Lee for orchestrating an even worse offense than last season or Mainieri for displaying a complete lack of awareness of what his coaches are doing on a day-to-day basis?

It’s tough to say. I think everyone shares a part of the responsibility for this sluggish start. At the end of the day, though, the head coach always takes the most blame. I will say that a lot of Mainieri’s answers to questions this year have been concerning and telling that this season has been a mess. Right now, it doesn’t feel like there’s a clear solution to the on-field problems beyond rotating players and hoping things improve. That’s just not a realistic path forward. I’m not here to play the blame game, but this is Mainieri’s team, and he’s at the spearhead of everything this program does.

TrueGarnet: I know it’s been laid out before but I failed to make note of it and now can’t find it – can you detail Mainieri’s contract and the buyout terms? I always say this about buyouts, I think fans tend to make too much of a fuss over buyouts and let the AD/BOT use it as an excuse to not make a move. Buyouts are simply a percentage (usually, unless the contract is fully guaranteed) of the remaining contract. You don’t SAVE money by not firing a coach and paying their buyout because you’re just going to spend that money paying them their salary next year.

Sure thing. If South Carolina were to fire Mainieri this year, the school would owe him the remaining pay on his contract over the next three years, which would be $3.9 million. If he’s fired in the fourth or fifth year of his contract, then South Carolina would owe him 50 percent of what’s left on his deal.

FADocCock: Given the folks who were so excited about hiring an ancient away from his couch to have to change coaches in short order, do you think they’re pleased about this pretty easy to predict outcome of having a coach with zero incentive to fight for improvement? And does this better position the program to knowingly change coaches in short windows?

I don’t know if I’ve heard anyone recently say they’re excited or pleased with how things have been going. I can’t blame anyone who expected the team to be better this year, though. I’ll admit I thought they would be better after what seemed like a solid offseason, especially with a top-10 transfer portal class coming in. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Gamecock fan who is happy about this baseball team.

gacock: How often does Ray’s suite at Founder’s pop up for rent on Stubhub? What’s he asking for a party of four for a game? Series?

Yeah, not sure on that one. I do often see him at games when I’m there.

MC21: Burn the Dodger home unis? My vote: yes. Bad voodoo.

The more I see them, the less I like them. They’re just very plain uniforms. I get it, they’re primarily based on the Dodgers’ home uniforms, which is an iconic look, but I don’t think they work as well with South Carolina’s garnet and black color scheme. It works for the Dodgers because the blue and red really pop.

I’m glad the team doesn’t rock these on the weekends anymore and wears them for midweek games. They have much better uniforms elsewhere, and these are near or at the bottom of the list.

1Mcreekcock: Jack, can it get any worse because it appears PM has already lost this team? ANOTHER wasted season, along with too much wasted money?

Things could still get worse, with 34 regular-season games remaining, most against good teams, especially in SEC play. But we’ll see what happens.

Diamondcock: Jack, could you ask Mainieri what is he most proud of in his time here? I can’t imagine it’s anything baseball-related.

Respectfully, I’m not sure that’s something that I’m going to ask him right now. If there’s a time and place for that sort of question in the future, then sure, I’m happy to do so.

Gamecock14: I’m going to pull a Kornblut and ask two questions…

1) What are the chances of a coaching change during the season? Like 50/50, 75/25, ect..

2) You travel to other schools and watch this team. Are there smaller things that other teams do that we don’t that you think could help our program in the future? Things as small as the way we warm up, all the way to things as big as different philosophies that you pick up on as you travel to other schools. In other words, are there things that other teams do/don’t do that you think could help? I’ll hang up and listen.

For future reference, you are always welcome to ask as many questions as you want.

1) It’s tough to put an exact number on it. I think it really depends on where things go from here. The schedule is going to be brutal for the next month until the Missouri series, which at this point may be tricky for the Gamecocks since they have to go to CoMo. Nothing will come easy moving forward. But I do feel that nothing should be off the table when it comes to what the administration decides to do.

2) My focus is always on South Carolina when I’m traveling for away games. So far this season, one thing I’ve noticed from trips to Clemson and Florida is that there’s just more energy at those places. That’s probably due in large part to better fan turnout, but there also seemed to be more excitement in the dugout. Watching South Carolina, though, it doesn’t look like they’re having fun, at least to me. Losing obviously plays a big role, but it also feels like they’re lacking the energy that other teams bring.

WDC4USC: Didn’t Donati give PM sufficient NIL funds to field a competitive team? Now we are going to try the same thing with LP and MBB? What is the definition of insanity? Oh yea, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At least PM had a better track record than LP.

We don’t know the exact amount of funding the baseball program received this offseason, though reports indicate it was among the top budgets in the SEC. One thing is clear: if you want to be a competitive team, you need to spend money.

Since you mentioned men’s basketball, the Gamecocks were at a clear disadvantage this season. Their budget was reportedly just over $6 million, while Kentucky spent more than $20 million. Most other SEC programs fell between $8-10 million, excluding Oklahoma and South Carolina. Building a competitive roster is expensive, and without sufficient funding, it’s difficult to secure high-quality starters. That’s why South Carolina plans a larger investment moving forward, to help level the playing field.

Baseball, on the other hand, seemingly had the resources to build the roster Mainieri wanted. On paper, he recruited many talented players who had performed well at other schools. The issue is that the results haven’t matched the investment this year. I understand where this question is coming from. When you invest, you expect a solid return, but for baseball, that ROI hasn’t happened yet.

shmitty: Jack, in your sports journalist career, is this the worst baseball team you have ever been assigned to cover? If not, who was that team?

We’ll see how the rest of the season goes, so ask me that question again when things start to wind down, and I’ll have a better answer for you. I’ve only been on the beat for a few years and have really enjoyed covering the 2023 and 2024 teams. Right now, I’d say the 2025 team was the worst I’ve covered, not just based on their record, but also how uncompetitive some of the games were.

Bigtimecock: still taking the over on 2.5 SEC series wins?

Not anymore.

will110: When does fall camp start for football?

No official date yet. Way too early to know. Usually, the first week of August, though.

Savannah_river_Cock33: Please ask PM: How dare you? Who do you think you are? What gives you the right?

I think I’ll pass.

Baseballgirl20: I’m sure you’ve gotten this one, but when can we expect an announcement of a change in the baseball coach?

I don’t have a great answer for you other than I don’t know. We’re in the middle of the season, and we’ll have a clearer answer when the season ends, but that’s if something doesn’t happen between now and then. I know it’s not what anyone wants to hear, but it’s also not completely out of the question that South Carolina suddenly starts playing better and turns things around. Is it likely? Probably not. But it’s baseball. You never know what can happen.

Luvmygamecocks: Jack, who’s it looking like will move into the Sunday starter spot with Riley Goodman looking so bad? If it’s Stone then we only have one quality reliever in the pen.

Yeah, I doubt Goodman will be in the rotation this weekend after pitching on Sunday and Tuesday. I’m not really sure what they’ll do, but I wouldn’t mess with a good thing and start Brandon Stone or Alex Valentin. I know they didn’t pitch great against Florida, but those are the two best arms in the bullpen, so changing that up isn’t a great idea in my opinion. I think they’ll have to try somebody new in that Sunday slot, and I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing freshman left-hander Patrick Dudley get the start. Maybe even Elijah Foster. Eventually, that spot should go to Alex Philpott, who could end up starting anyway on Sunday, but he’s still building up his pitch count after returning from injury.

Ghosteh: What is the square root of Pi?

1.77245385091 (thanks calculator!).

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!