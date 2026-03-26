Jack's Mailbag Ep. 48: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

A lot has happened recently in South Carolina baseball, so let’s dive right into it all.

It’s time for my weekly Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag, where I answer all of your Gamecock baseball questions. In this week’s episode, we’ll discuss the coaching change following Paul Mainieri’s departure, along with a variety of other topics surrounding the program.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

1Mcreekcock: Jack, was Saturday and Sunday much improved play an adrenaline rush or do you expect the improved play will last thru the remainder of the season? Basically, has the talent been there all along but not being utilized by that “other guy?”

It’s tough to say. I think adrenaline definitely played into those last two games of the weekend. But I’ve said it before that I don’t think this is a bad team from a talent standpoint. They’ve got some players on this team. So Saturday and Sunday showed what is possible. However, while I think there’s potential for things to be better, they got off to such a terrible start under Mainieri that it will be tough to get out of with a very tough stretch of SEC games coming up the next few weeks. We’ll see.

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Gamecock14: How exactly are two coaches “tag-teaming” working with the pitchers? What does that look like? Is that more of a way not to fire Rooney, but let it be known that he is no longer in control? And one more, watching the game Friday, did you ever anticipate that a coaching change would come as fast as it did?

I actually asked Monte Lee this very question on Tuesday. I’ll let his response below answer the first part of the question.

“Honestly, with Chris Gordon moving him into a full-time assistant position, one of the things that a lot of people don’t ever really talk about when you look at a baseball roster is that half the roster is pitchers. It’s kind of nice to have two guys on your pitching staff, on the pitching staff side, coaching-wise, working with half your roster. Oftentimes, you’ve got four coaches on staff, three of them are position player coaches, and you’ve got one pitching coach, and three guys are working with half the roster. One guy’s working with half the roster. So I just felt like having Gordo as a full-time assistant, and him and Terry being able to tag-team the pitching staff from a development standpoint, the coaching staff point was advantageous for our pitchers. So that was the reason that we did it.

“When you move a guy into a full-time position like Chris, it allows him to do more. It just allows him to coach more. He’s not just looking at the video and the data and the analytics and trying to provide information. It allows him to be a little more hands-on, which is only going to help Terry. Again, you’ve got a guy that’s been a pitching coach at a lot of different schools, that has a wealth of knowledge and information, helping Terry on the pitching side. So for me, it was like these two guys working together is really kind of the best of both worlds for the kids. I wanted to provide the best opportunity that I could for the kids in the program, on the pitching side, so that they could maximize this season. And that’s why I did it. So it was really a simple decision for me to do that.”

Did I ever anticipate that a coaching change would come as fast as it did? Yes and no. I thought it was eventually coming, perhaps after the Arkansas series if South Carolina got swept, but a 22-6 loss last Friday sped up that process. For context, I was out and about Saturday morning, not thinking something would happen so soon. So when I got the sense that things were going down, I had to rush home and finish up all my work while the news was coming out quickly. It was definitely the right move, though.

itsrajh: Can the cocks make a run for a playoff berth under Monte?

I’ll be honest, I don’t see it happening. I think they’ll look a lot better under Lee the rest of the year now that Mainieri is gone, but I’m not anticipating a drastic turnaround. The reality is the SEC remains a gauntlet, with four series still to play against current top 20 teams. The Gamecocks could find themselves in a huge hole if they don’t perform well over the next two weekends against No. 7 Georgia and No. 2 Texas.

On the flip side, if they do play well, that may change things. At 1-5 in SEC play, they’re already behind the 8-ball and would need to play great baseball over the next two months to have a shot. Crazier things have happened, but I haven’t seen enough to believe that’s what’s going to happen.

Fleet50: Hello Jack!! Do you think Scobey remains at SS the rest of year if his defense doesn’t improve? I know errors are going to happen, but that play at the end of game 2 was pretty much routine for an SS. Baseball teams need to be solid defensively up the middle and with Scobey at SS and Craddock at 2B, we seem to be a little shaky on defense. What’s your take on this? Thanks!!

Hi. Yes, I don’t see any reason why Scobey wouldn’t remain at shortstop for the rest of the season. While his errors have been an eye sore, Lee openly stated last Saturday that Scobey is their guy and that they’ll continue to put him out there. He’s actually looked much better in the last few games since that costly throwing error against Arkansas. My thought is that with Lee doing his best to boost his confidence and even hype him up in front of the team, Scobey should perform much better for the remainder of the year.

BTCock: Any chance we kick the tires on James Ramsey at GT?

Sure, that’s certainly possible. He’s a young coach having a strong first season with the Yellow Jackets. Whether South Carolina would pursue him is uncertain. Keep in mind, other opportunities will open up between now and the end of the season — some of which could be an even better fit. In truth, I really don’t know what the true list of candidates will look like until we get closer to the offseason. So much can happen between now and then with coaches signing extensions, etc.

I think at this point, though, nothing should be off the table. He’s clearly a talented coach, and if he continues to succeed at Georgia Tech, he’ll be highly sought after. I didn’t have him on our initial hot board of names who make sense for the role, but that could always change in a few months once we have a clearer picture of everything.

washington cock: Jack, if you were putting our current team together just based on their overall defense, who would you have at each position? Thank you, young man.

Catcher: Talmadge LeCroy

First base: Beau Hollins

Second base: Logan Sutter

Shortstop: KJ Scobey

Third base: Patrick Evans

Left field: Ethan Lizama

Center field: Tyler Bak

Right field: Luke Yuhasz

FADocCock: What are the odds Donati consults with Ray about the hire, and then just out of the blue decides to ask Ray if he wants the job? Trying to determine if this is an approach by a typical AD or just an inept one?

No chance. South Carolina is going to conduct a national coaching search, and I think the last thing Jeremiah Donati would do, with all due respect to Ray Tanner, is ask him to come back to coach. Tanner was one of the best to ever do it, but he’s the same age as Mainieri. The game is far different from the one he knew when he last coached a baseball game in 2012. So no, that’s not going to happen.

Would Donati consult Tanner during the hiring process? That I’m not sure of. But given that Tanner’s last two baseball hires haven’t produced much success, especially the most recent one with Mainieri, I think Donati is better off looking in a different direction if he seeks advice.

Hampton Rhodes: Does LeCroy have a right shoulder injury? His throws to second are often very short and inaccurate.

Not that I’m aware of. But you’re right, his throws down to second base are rarely on target. That likely has more to do with his ability as a catcher than anything else. He’s thrown out just six runners in 43 stolen base attempts this season, which isn’t good. Teams are running on him at a high rate.

Opponents have 44 stolen base attempts against the Gamecocks, while the next highest total in the SEC is Ole Miss with 32. It’s just a problem that they’re going to have to work through moving forward.

Luvmygamecocks: On the article which highlighted what schools spent this year on baseball, did that list include the head coach and support staff salaries? Looking at our current roster I just can’t believe we spent around $8 million like the article said if it was strictly on NIL.

It wasn’t strictly on NIL. The article you’re referring to, “Here’s what it costs to compete for a national title in college baseball” by Matt Brown, is about the top operating budgets. South Carolina’s operating budget for Mainieri’s first season was $8,046,167.

According to the story, that number includes all the money a school spends on coaching salaries, administrative salaries, scholarships, travel, software, recruiting and other operational expenses. It doesn’t include athlete revenue share payments. So it’s not the “salary cap” number for the program.

Hampton Rhodes: Should we shut down Riley Goodman? Seems like things are in his head and needs some downtime to get himself together.

Let me ask you this: What does shutting him down do? I know he hasn’t pitched well this year, but wouldn’t it be better to pitch him in a low-pressure situation and see if he can find a groove? Despite his struggles, the stuff and potential are both there; he’s just a young kid really getting his first taste of college baseball. So I think we have to cut him some slack. He just needs one good outing, regardless of where it comes and who it’s against, just to see that he can do it. Confidence can go a long way.

WK: Who does Riley Goodman’s 2026 remind you of? For me, it’s 2019 Dylan Harley. Both young pitchers who made the opening weekend rotation immediately and just struggled. Harley, like Goodman, got shuffled to the bullpen after a few weeks and never quite found it. Finished with a 9.58 ERA and then did not pitch in the shortened 2020.

I didn’t cover South Carolina before the COVID-19 pandemic, so I can’t really speak to Harley or how he compares to Goodman. From my time on the beat, the only similar case I can think of is Roman Kimball in 2024. He cracked the Opening Weekend rotation and looked solid early in the season, but as the year went on, he really struggled against SEC competition and never recovered. He had a 16.50 ERA last year and essentially became a last resort option. He’s now at UCF and is still having major struggles.

WK: Does Craddock have a defensive home on this roster right now? He’s made stops at all three bases, but does not seem like the strongest defensive choice anywhere. Same question about Evans honestly (1b, 2b, 3b, LF, RF).

No, I don’t think either of them has a set position — and that’s perfectly fine. There’s real value in positional versatility and the ability to move around the field. Craddock has shown he can play anywhere in the infield, while Evans can handle both the infield and outfield. That flexibility gives Lee more options when constructing the lineup, knowing he can plug either player in wherever needed.

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